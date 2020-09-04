Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Beachy waves are a celebrity FAVOURITE & we have evidence

When it comes to Bollywood divas' favourite hairstyle, nothing can trump beachy waves! Check it out

We have been a fan of Bollywood fashion for as long as we can remember. No matter what the occasion, you can always count on the leading ladies of Bollywood to look their impeccable best. While clothes play a vital role in making you look stylish, you cannot deny the fact that the hair and makeup can also make it break the look. As they say, a good hair day can transform both your outfit and your mood!

From sleek buns to ponytails to braids and avant-garde hairstyles, we've seen it all! Bit, one hairstyle that has stuck around for a long time are beachy waves. No matter what you're wearing brushed in soft curled will always be by your side to make you look your best self. So, today we have the leading ladies of Bollywood giving you enough style cues!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo and soft beachy waves are a match made in heaven. The actress surely knows how to tie a look together with beachy waves from casual chic looks to all-out desi ones, she'll rarely step out without her hair flirting with the wind!

Deepika Padukone is another diva on our list who surely lets her hair down more than you can imagine. While she experiments with her style, Padukone rarely steps out and experiments with wavy hair and cannot be happier!

Nothing beats a gorgeous bouncy mane like Anushka's. The actress is always looking her impeccable best as she lets her outfit do all the talking.

Moving on, we have Alia Bhatt who is often making quite the statement in her wavy mane. The actress who like to keep things simple loves her wavy mane more than you can imagine. No matter what the occasion, her soft waves are by her side!

Lastly, we have Katrina Kaif in her signature bouncy hairstyle. From literally the beach to industry parties and festivals, you'll never see her without her hair having the most fun with the wind! I mean, there's no stopping Kat when it comes to her and her love for beach waves!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai wore a strapless gown as she posed with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan

Credits :

Share your comment ×