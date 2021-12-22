Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 7 Actresses who wore jackets with their traditional wear

We are finally warming up to the idea of wearing layers to make a fashion statement and we are also gradually bringing the layering trend into our traditional wear. Jackets are injecting quintessential ethnic looks with a modern vibe. By combining key outerwear styles with fusion silhouettes. Here we have our favourite traditional looks, backed up with jackets.

Alia Bhatt

For a pre-wedding festivity, Alia chose a vibrant pink sharara set by her go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. The separates consisted of sharara pants and a crop top, all embroidered with pretty floral thread work in shades of yellow, green, blue and pink. Instead of a kurta top, her top was a sultry corset blouse. The look was paired with a sleeveless jacket cover-up, rather than a cumbersome dupatta. The star completed the look with a pair of chaandbali earrings with uncut diamonds and a bracelet.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara coord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants. It was complemented by a comfy cape jacket with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. The matching organza pants and cape were highlighted with stunning foliage motifs, which is also a refreshing departure from tried-and-tested florals. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a cocktail diamond ring to complete her look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara opted for a breathtaking yellow embroidered sharara from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani's clothing label. The ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse adorned with patterned gold embroidery, a plunging neckline, an inverted hem, and a midriff-baring cropped length. The actor paired the blouse with high-waisted sharara pants. She rounded off her ensemble with a floor-grazing cape jacket adorned with sequinned embellishments, padded shoulders, embroidered full sleeves, and an open front. She accessorised her look with a layered choker necklace and matching earrings.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha stepped out in a pista green embellished ensemble by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The outfit comprised a green embellished blouse, a long lungi skirt and a heavily sequined netted cape jacket that matched the design of the blouse. For jewellery, Sonakshi Sinha opted for oxidised silver earrings and rings.

Tara Sutaria

Tara decked herself up in a chic, indo-western bralette-skirt set by Anamika Khanna. The ensemble featured a sleeveless gold blouse in silk satin fabric bearing a plunging V-neckline, broad straps to hold it in place, front button closures, and a cropped length, showing off the star's toned midriff. Tara paired the shimmery bralette with a high waisted asymmetric skirt in an ethereal white shade. The Tadap actress rounded off the ensemble with a cape jacket adorned with traditional embellishments in silver and gold shades. She completed the look with a gold and pearl choker necklace, matching ring, and gold mojaris adorned with reflective mirror work.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif opted for a vibrant yellow saree-gown by Anamika Khanna. The pre-draped number was cut in a lightweight chiffon and had pleats like a normal saree. It was teamed with a colourful thread work doused blouse. The number was cinched at the waist with an embellished belt. Kaif styled the ensemble with a floor-grazing, full-sleeved jacket featuring a dramatic long trail, adorned with applique work all over. She sealed the look with ruby and table-cut diamond hoops, a micro bindi and a pair of silver stilettos.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor donned the Sand butti print skirt set by Arpita Mehta, paired with a statement jacket. The crop top, complete with ruching, spaghetti sleeves, and a tie detail at the back, came with a matching printed full-length skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Kapoor transformed the light and airy co-ord set by adding an ornate embroidered jacket on top of it.To complete the ensemble, Kapoor went for minimal jewellery that allowed the prints and thread work on her outfit do all the talking—a delicate chain necklace and hoop earrings.

Which look is the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

