Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt & Kiara Advani; You CANNOT miss out on these stunning looks from the day gone by

From chic dresses to bright pantsuits, here are all the looks from yesterday that’s worth a glimpse. Check it out

Desi ensembles to glamourous gowns and chic airport looks, our B-Town celebs are known for their stunning style sense and there’s no denying that! From Ranveer’s quirky style to Katrina’s bodycon dresses, fashion and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand. While this is the case, yesterday, it proved to be no different as Bollywood divas made sure to put their best stylish foot forward. Check it out:

First o the list is Katrina Kaif who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous bodycon dress by Rosario. The black number featured a corded pigeon corset at the waist. The dress perfectly hugged her body and accentuated her stunning curves. She styled the look with strappy heels and neutral-toned makeup and we could not take our eyes off her.

Next on the list is Alia Bhatt who made a stunning statement in a lavender dress by Summer Somewhere shop. The breezy mini dress was perfect for summers with the short hem and tie up details in the front. She styled the look in an effortless manner with brushed open curls and neutral makeup. We are absolute fans!

Kiara Advani

Moving on, Kiara Advani made a stunning statement in a bright blue pantsuit. For the night she chose blue flared pants and styled it with a matching jacket that was enough to steal the show. Sleek hair and gorgeous glam completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is next on our list who made a quirky statement in a Papa Don’t Preach dress. The colourfully embellished number featured a plunging neckline along with a flared silhouette. Brushed open curls and neutral makeup made for a stunning look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is next on the list who was papped while out in the city. The actress opted for a long shirt dress that was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. A pair of black sunnies covered her face while Kolhapuri flats completed her look.

Lastly, we have Malaika Arora who looks great as ever in a lace number by Sandra Mansour. She styled it with a matching set of lingerie underneath. White drop earrings and a high ponytail added more to the look.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

