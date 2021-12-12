Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress from the week gone by?

Desi outfits had a big moment this week. With the onset of two big film releases, namely Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and RRR featuring Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles, promotions of the films are in full swing now. Another big event this week was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding that was the highlight Bollywood wedding of the year! Take a look at the best-dressed celebrities from the week gone by and tell us your favourite!

Katrina Kaif

The bride of the year, Katrina Kaif made it to the top looks of the week. From her pre-wedding looks, we particularly loved how this Arpita Mehta ruffle saree looked on the diva as she made her way to Vicky Kaushal's house. The actress who wore Sabyasachi ensembles for her wedding, Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies won the internet with her heart-warming looks where her happiness knew no bounds!

Alia Bhatt

Commencing the promotions of her upcoming Telugu period film RRR, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in a red Sabyasachi saree. The 26-year-old was styled by Ami Patal who draped her scarlet red saree around her lehenga and sequin blouse with a plunging neckline, making quite a statement in red!

Sara Ali Khan

For the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has been giving us quite a few stunning new looks. Her most recent in a Picchika strappy anarkali was all things elegant. The white piece styled by Tanya Ghavri bore a fit-and-flare design and featured hand-painted flowers on it along with a striking gold hem. A simple organza dupatta and gold stilettos completed her stunning look.

Karisma Kapoor

For an event, Karisma Kapoor made a strong case for old retro charm in a mid-length sparkly off-shoulder dress by Gauri and Nainika. Tanya Ghavri who styled her for this event ensured Lolo looked glam by adding a Chanel bag, black stilettos and drop diamond earrings to her outfit.

Ananya Panday

Looking regal, Ananya Panday sported a Naeem Khan satin pink gown with a plunging neckline and short train. Put together by Meagan Concessio, Panday looked like a modern-day Cinderella in the gown with her hair parted to one side and shimmer pink eyeshadow enhancing her look further.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

With an overload of oomph, Shilpa Shetty's red ruffle layered Tran Hung's off-shoulder dress was every bit glamorous. The little red dress was styled on the leggy actress by stylist Mohit Rao who added on a pair of funky Christian Louboutin pumps to her look and statement rings and bracelets to complete her trendy avatar.

Nora Fatehi

The 'Garmi' dancer raised the temperatures in the city by sporting a pristine white maxi bodycon dress with a turtleneck. She styled this with a Dior bag in a baby pink shade and matching stiletto pumps. Gold hoop earrings and flawless makeup ensured she looked classy in the outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Making a strong case for animal prints, Bebo celebrated 20 years of K3G in an animal printed fitted top styled with a pair of loose pants and white sneakers. A simple Chanel sling bag, face mask and poker-straight hair completed her look for the night.

Tara Sutaria

Bringing back monochromes before we forgot about it, Tara Sutaria too stepped out in style. The actress rocked an oversize t-shirt with mini white shorts, black chunky sneakers and a simple sling bag while her long locks were left loose with no styling.

Kriti Sanon

At the airport, Kriti Sanon made quite a statement in a pair of patchwork denim jeans that she styled with a black crop top. A statement blue trench coat layered over it completed her look and made a strong case for winter dressing that the actress aced!

Janhvi Kapoor

Looking dreamy, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra styled by Tanya Ghavri. We loved the simplicity of the styling that was complete with just one statement choker with precious jewels, shimmer eyeshadow and her hair styled into glossy waves to complete her look.

Malaika Arora

Putting forth a bold look, Malaika rocked a shimmery blue Nedret Taciroglu number which was doused in sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. Deep red lips, diamond earrings and her hair styled into glossy waves completed the actress' fierce look.

Who was your best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

