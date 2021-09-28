Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 5 Divas who showed us how to drape sarees the modern way

Sarees have been a part of our culture for a very long time now. From festive wear, wedding wear to cocktail wear, sarees have never gone out of style. But as time passes, we all need to get acquainted with the upcoming trends and modernity. Celebs have started draping their sarees in a modern and trendy way and here are some of our favourites.

Shilpa Shetty painted our feed orange as she was seen posing in a trendy double pallu saree from the sustainable fashion label Cuin. The pre-pleated orange coloured cocktail saree featured two pallus which she draped on one shoulder. A stitched light orange faux leather belt tied in the front with the pleats acted as a unique accessory with the traditional silhouette. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse bearing a plunging halter neckline. The Dhadkan actress accessorised the ensemble with a gold stacked bracelet set, matching ring, drop earrings and strappy pumps.

Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show as she appeared in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree. The printed saree was as modern as it could get. It featured a matching belt with a gold buckle that cinched at the waist and was paired with a backless one-shoulder blouse that added a much-needed sultry effect. Alia completed the look with heavy statement earrings with a tinge of green in them.

Pooja Hegde stunned her fans as she dressed up in a bright orange number decked with delicate leafy prints in white. She wore a poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree by designer, Arpita Mehta. She teamed the tiered ruffle saree with a white heavily embroidered blouse adorned in mirror work. Adding a subtle elegance to the traditional look, Pooja kept it minimalistic and accessorised with gold bangles and earrings.

The graceful Madhuri Dixit Nene looked magical in a black saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She looked absolutely stunning in the signature silk georgette saree which was teamed with a velvet blouse. The saree was decked with a matching gilet with fine zardosi work and a handmade tan belt featuring big beads. The outfit also featured a short cape jacket that gave a modern twist to it. The dancing queen paired the look with dangling earrings and stoned rings.

No one could have carried this unique traditional outfit like Katrina Kaif. This coral-coloured ensemble looked like an amalgamation of a saree and a lehenga by Anamika Khanna. It featured a belted waist which added a tinge of contemporary style to the traditional outfit. The ensemble was simple with minimal embellishments much like Katrina’s usual style and was simply designed with floral embroidery along the borders and on the blouse. Katrina further enhanced the look by layering it with a matching organza cape. She kept the jewellery subtle and was seen wearing only jhumki earrings and a heavy ring.

Who wore the modern saree look the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

