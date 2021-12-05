Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 BEST lehengas by Designer of the Week, Manish Malhotra

One of the most legendary designers who has made a mark not just in India but all over the world, with his experimental outfits that have a massy appeal to them, is Manish Malhotra. The ace designer turns a year older today and to honour his contribution to the world of fashion and films, we have rounded off some of his most creative and innovative lehenga designs so far.

From costume designing for films to turning director himself, MM has come a long way. A close friend and go-to designer for almostyevery Bollywood celebritie, any creation of the designer goes viral and is often recreated. Known for his luxurious and grand designs, we take a look at 10 of the best lehenga moments sported by celebrities in Manish Malhotra creations on his 55th birthday.

Bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif walked the runway and played showstopper for the designer who opened Lakme Fashion Week a couple of years ago. She sported a black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a blouse with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves, giving us a new and unusual blouse design to try out this wedding season.

Alia Bhatt was next to sport a new blouse creation by the ace designer. For her BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding, the 28-year-old actress picked out a neon lehenga and styled it with an 'Infinity blouse' which featured a reverse sweetheart neckline. Safe to say, this is going to be one of the biggest blouse trends in the next year!

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink ombre creation with floral detailed embroidery scaling the lengths of her lehenga. She sported this with a classic blouse and a sheer dupatta, making a strong case for softer hues and giving us bridesmaid goals in the Manish Malhotra lehenga.

The designer's biggest cheerleader and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also often sports creations by him. An ice blue lehenga with white embroidery paired with a matching long coat made for a fresh look that was then recreated by numerous designers.

Kiara Advani too, like her Good Newwz co-star, is a huge advocate of Manish Malhotra creations. For a friend's wedding, she sported a pastel blue and pink heavily embellished lehenga which ensured all eyes were on her. Ensuring all the attention was on her outfit, Kiara styled this with a simple potli and layered diamond necklace.

Deepika Padukone played showstopper for the ace designer in a red bridal lehenga. Making heads turn with an all-new blouse design yet again, Deepika's Manish Malhotra ensemble featured an off-shoulder red blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a lehenga with a sweeping long train.

Janhvi Kapoor is also close friends with the designer who is an ardent fan of her late mother, Sridevi. Sarees to lehengas, Janhvi's closet is filled with creations from Manish Malhotra's shelves. For her cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, Janhvi slipped into a shimmery pastel lehenga that she wore with a spaghetti-strap blouse and a dupatta with a ruffle hem, giving us a trendy and millennial take on the classic outfit.

Khushi Kapoor too, often sports the designer's creations. One that we can't get over, is this pink chikankari lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse that she looked radiant in!

Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra have been friends ever since the former's modelling days. So it only makes sense that she picks his creations for her most special occasions. The Lukka Chuppi actress looked divine in a white lehenga with heavy gold embroidery at the hem of her skirt. She paired this with a full-sleeve backless blouse and a sheer dupatta to complete her desi look.

Sara Ali Khan also played showstopper for Manish Malhotra's collection in his digital film. She looked nothing short of royalty in a pastel lehenga with sequin work scattered all over. Her bralette-style blouse and shimmery dupatta ensured Sara looked glam in the opulent creation!

Here's wishing the ace designer a very happy birthday! Which of his lehengas is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

