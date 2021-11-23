Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 stars who left us heart eyed in spades with black rompers

A romper is truly the summer star and the one that lives up to its nickname, "playsuit" for it puts you in a happy and child-like mode. Winter is the best excuse to stay in a jumpsuit, but rompers can be the fanciest friend you need to ramp up your style whether it agrees with the season or not.

Now that you've learned what needs to be worn on a loop, it has a great deal to do with what colour you pick out. Can anything flood you up with compliments more than black? Here are a few celebs who showed us why non-stylish outfits need to be forgotten about for the love of all things perfect, pretty and priceless.

A workaholic who swears by blazers every day will love this. But, this sure works wiser as a party outfit. Crank up the volume of your glam with a romper same as Katrina Kaif. This featured satin lapels which reminded us of a work-wear fit and it also came with a belt that tucked her waist. Here’s what spoke of informal events to us, the black mesh lace attached to the hem in a scalloped manner. This OOTN looked the trendiest with ankle-strap heels.

The stunner in you needs no RSVP confirmation to keep your style as lit as it can be. Alia Bhatt’s Lavish Alice black one-shoulder romper also came with a satin lapel that had a mini slit. It remained an ever-stylish look with strappy heels. This outfit is sure not the one to flee away from your mind. Agreed?

Is your closet about to “Tadap” for a not-so-common romper? Tara Sutaria is dishing out some fashionable looks lately for her movie promotions and this Polite Society black mini wonder looked superb. This short-sleeved outfit had a praise-worthy detail of a corset-like bodice. The 26-year-old actress finished off her look with pointed-toe pumps.

Think a sweatsuit is the only promising travel outfit? Comfort is key for a romper as well. Janhvi Kapoor looked like a total cutie in this mini V-neck embroidered outfit which bore a V neckline and had mesh details. We are so head-over-heels for the ruffled sleeves. Let’s term this as a well-accessorised look with a transparent eye shield, a face mask with chain, a white pearl necklace, stacked bracelets, a Saint Louis Goyard bag, and embellished footwear.

Here’s more proof of what hotter the better looks like. Shraddha Kapoor chose the lead the way for us all in this sleeveless deep-neck romper which had a black tube to avoid the plunging neckline. Her accessories hit our hearts straight (in a pretty manner) with ankle-strap heels and silver hoop earrings that signed off her look.

Whose outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Tara Sutaria shows how to take a trip from being a boss babe to a party girl in three WOW outfits: Yay or Nay?







