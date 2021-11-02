Katrina Kaif, Alia to Shraddha: Celeb inspired STATEMENT necklaces to take inspiration from for Dhanteras 2021

The long week of celebrations is here. Diwali week has a range of auspicious days leading up to the main festival that is all celebrated with equal gusto. Today is Dhanteras, a day considered auspicious to purchase gold, silver, utensils or make any monetary investments. It marks the first day of Diwali in the country.

Looking for inspiration on what kind of jewellery to invest in? We have you covered!

Katrina Kaif

Not one to go big on accessories, Katrina Kaif rocked this Sabyasachi Polki choker necklace held together with silver, to make a contrasting look against her black blouse. A heavy necklace like Kat's is sure to grab eyeballs and leave people speechless by its grandeur.

Alia Bhatt

Not a fan of silver? Alia Bhatt's statement gold choker is the perfect piece to accessorise your simple Diwali look. With small stones and pearl ends, the touches of black make it look regal and vintage, perfect if you're into the olden day look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Looking for a more traditional choice? Shraddha Kapoor's fuss-free gold necklace choker paired with matching jhumka earrings makes for a complete set to invest in this Dhanteras. Style it over a silk saree as she did for a traditional look.

Tara Sutaria

Want a more trendy option that is millennial approved? Look no further than Tara Sutaria's pastel jewellery set which included a pastel green and pink choker with pearl ends and matching earrings that makes for a contemporary and elegant look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you're the queen of subtlety, Kareena Kapoor Khan's double-layered Polki necklace will come in handy. It is not too heavy and has a modern touch to it sans any extra gold or silver layering. Pair it with a sequin outfit like she did to ensure all eyes are on you!

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress has a range of statement necklaces and elegant earrings that we wish we could choose from. But this choker set that the actress sported is a mix of everything making for a contemporary look. With polki, gold work, precious stones and pearls, this necklace is an all-in-one piece!

Deepika Padukone

Precious stones like pearls have always been the Padmaavati actress' go-to accessory be it for a modern or traditional look. Load up on the pearls with a choker and pair it with a long necklace like DP did for a regal and royal look. Add matching pearl earrings to it and wear it over a contrasting outfit for maximum effect.

Anushka Sharma

Diamonds are truly a girl's best friend and Anushka Sharma's regal necklace is a case in point. The actress sported a diamond-laden choker set with pearl ends for a sophisticated look and ensured all eyes were on her necklace by picking out simple studs for her ears.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking for a more contemporary diamond necklace? Priyanka Chopra Jonas' scalloped number with teardrop diamonds and matching earrings is sure to leave an ever-lasting impression with its sparkle and shine.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Dhanteras! Which jewellery piece are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles