Katrina Kaif is all masked up as she pairs her denim off shoulder top with black latex pants: Yay or Nay?

has been keeping a low profile off late and is spotted on rare occasions out and about in the city. Today, after making a huge announcement, that she's starring in a girl's road trip film with and Jonas, directed by Farhan Akhtar, Katrina stepped out putting forth a chic look.

The actress kept her mask on as she struck a couple of poses for the paparazzi. Hopping on to the latex pants bandwagon after celebs like , , Alia Bhatt and more, Kat picked out a comfortable black high-waisted pair that wasn't tight and allowed her to breathe. In one of the most simple looks yet, the diva who often opts for florals put her girly look aside and went with a chic aesthetic with an off-shoulder denim top that showed off her shoulder blades. A pair of transparent block heels completed this fuss-free look.

The Bharat star's hair was parted to her right and styled into lazy, beachy waves. Just a dab of concealer beneath her eyes, filled-in brows and translucent powder completed the beauty mogul's off-duty and effortlessly stylish look as we spotted her in the city.

While we did love both her latex pants and off-shoulder denim top, we didn't think they went well together and clashed.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

