Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 5 divas who dazzled in printed lehengas

This wedding season, ditch the mainstream lehengas and opt for colourful, printed ones just like our Bollywood leading ladies.

Lehengas have proven to be the ultimate wedding wardrobe MVP in India. While every year we see a myriad of iterations of the festive staple, the recent crop of lehengas is dominated by fuss-free styles that can be worn by everyone from wedding guests to bridesmaids to the bride themselves. The recent lehenga trends are usually subtle and breezy and while they may lack the OTT embellishments, they make up for in comfort. So this wedding season, welcome the super stylish, breezy and extremely comfortable printed lehengas that will definitely put you under the limelight. Here, we have our favourite Bollywood leading ladies dolled up in printed lehengas for you to take inspiration from.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Count on Aditi Rao Hydari on how to dress up in something impactful yet fuss-free. The Ajeeb Dastaans actress was seen dressed up in a printed lehenga by Punit Balana. It made for a perfect choice for daytime festivities of a summer wedding. The ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse and a roomy skirt that was layered with a sheer green cape adding a dash of modernity to the outfit. Aditi let her outfit speak for itself as she chose to ditch the accessories and simply wore a tiny black bindi.

Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals and she most certainly knows how to rock the floral look. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehega was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it. The lehenga was the perfect example of less-is-more and also made a great wear for summer. It featured a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. The actress coordinated the simple lehenga with chunky emerald and ruby chandbali earrings that added a contrast to the otherwise pastel palette of the ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan

If you are looking for the perfect printed lehenga for your friend’s mehendi, then let Sara Ali Khan show you how it's done. Sara looked radiant as she adorned a handwoven silk outfit by Mayyur Girotra. The number featured a high-waisted lehenga decked in multi-coloured zigzag lines and a blue patola border. The lehenga was paired with a handwoven patola choli. The Pataudi princess further layered a long red patola jacket with a contrasting blue border. Since the outfit was already so embellished, she ditched the accessories.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline looked like a real-life princess as she was seen posing in a gorgeous sea-green floral lehenga by Anushree Reddy. The outfit featured a bralette-style blouse paired with a matching voluminous lehenga adorned in pink flowers and a thick gold border. The actress added another dash of glam to the ensemble by layering it with a see-through pink stole. She completed the look by accessorising it with pink chandelier earrings that matched with the stole and the floral print.

Ananya Panday

The super fashionable Ananya Panday inspired us to bring black into our ethnic wear as she was seen dressed in a printed black lehenga. The black lehenga-choli was the perfect marriage between contemporary and ethnic. This boho lehenga-choli combo had a young and joyful vibe to it. The outfit bore intricate multi-coloured hand embroidery all over and the lehenga featured an A-line flare. The millennial star completed the look with a simple black dupatta and statement earrings.

Which actor’s printed lehenga did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

