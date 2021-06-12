Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 5 Times celebs gave the mini skirts a stamp of approval

Mini skirts are the style statement that brings in a romantic vibe with a bit of sass and everything fun. Here are 5 different mini skirt styles sported by the B-town queens. Check it out!

Mini skirts became a fashion staple, not until the 20th century. It rose to popularity around the 1960s in London, thanks to designer Mary Quant. Soon it was not just tennis players and dancers but common women who found their fashion aid in mini skirts. Today we see them in different styles and designs that one can wear to comfortably chill at home to extremely stylish micro mini skirts to win all eyes in the parties. From college girls to working women, mini skirts are the go-to option to spice up any look for all girls. Let’s take cues from these 5 Bollywood divas to ace the mini-skirt style game.

Katrina Kaif teamed her white shirt with a black studded mini skirt from Appapop setting major fashion goals. Her asymmetric skirt featured a slit and a star print lace insert detail. She picked black Christian Louboutin spiked pumps to match her black and white look. Subtle makeup with light coral glossy lips and side parted brushed down hair rounded off her stunning look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s embroidered mini skirt was surely an eye-grabbing number! She posed a gothic look teaming her black floral embroidered mini skirt with a black tucked in oversized t-shirt. Chokers and layered necklaces justified the gothic vibes of the look and the black lace-up thigh-high boots won her extra style points. Shraddha looked dashing in her black mini skirt and we totally loved it.

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actresses picked a white and blue striped high waisted mini skirt and paired it with a simple white spaghetti crop top for a brunch date with Kartik Aryan. Her casual cosy look was trendy and suited her very well. The denim mini skirt featured a distressed hemline and pockets. Ananya kept her makeup bare minimum with basic glossy pink lips.

Sara Ali Khan

Giving us 90’s vibes, Sara nailed a chic look in a pastel pink off-shoulder top with a floral mini skirt. The sequin embellished skirt was everything that glitter and glamour meant. Sara opted for a mix of bright colours in pastel shades and we love how vibrant and fun her outfit looked. A simple ponytail, mascara laden eyelashes and pink lips rounded off her ultra-glam look.

Kangana paired a sheer white top with an aqua green coloured flowy mini skirt and looked fabulous in all ways. Flaunting her envious curly hair, the actress walked with her brother, Akshit Ranaut, outside a theatre in the city. Rounded sunglasses, multicoloured handbag and camel brown heels rounded off her casual yet elegant look.

Which diva's mini skirt would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below.

