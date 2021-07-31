Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 6 Actresses who made us want to add floral co-ord sets to our wardrobes

Co-ord sets have recently made an entry into the fashion world and well, they have certainly entered with a bang! What’s made them such a storm these days is that they are super comfortable, versatile and extremely urbane. They are a saviour on days when you are just too lazy to put together a look. They are effortlessly glamorous since you absolutely have to put no thought into styling them, making them an easy to wear ensemble. Here, we have our favourite Bollywood divas spotted adorning floral co-ord sets in their brunch outfits to date night wear to their vacay outfits. Basically, co-ord sets are now seen everywhere! Have a look and get motivated to add outdoorsy floral co-ord sets into your wardrobe.

Katrina never fails to impress us with her on-duty and off-duty looks. The actress picked out a super chic floral co-ord set in a muted blush tone with hints of orange and pink all over. The outfit featured a pair of relaxed shorts that helped her flaunt her long legs. The shorts were paired with a matching crop top that bore ruched details along the front that showed off her toned midriff along with balloon sleeves that cropped after the elbows. Kat completed the look with mini gold hoops and delicate gold chain.

Ananya Panday

When we are looking for something that is comfortable and classy there is no one we would rather turn to other than our very own - Ananya Panday. Donned in a blue floral print co-ord set, Ananya looked no less than a doll. The breezy outfit featured a mini skirt and a twisted bralette, which was layered with a matching oversized jacket with a puffy shoulder and narrow sleeve ends. The youth icon kept the look simple and made us drool over her flawlessness.

Nora Fatehi

If you are looking for just the perfect beachwear, then dancing queen Nora Fatehi has got your back! The Bhuj actress was seen setting the internet on fire as she was dressed in a floral co-ord set. The white co-ord set featured baggy pants with red floral print and a matching crop top that bore bell sleeves and a V-neckline. The outfit showed off her toned midriff and her sultry belly piercing. Nora teamed the ensemble with OTT hoop earrings and fiery red heels that matched the floral design on the outfit.

Kiara Advani

What is floral even better with - Frills? The Kabir Singh actress was looking immaculate in a frilly floral co-ord set that raised the style quotient. The ankle-length seven-layered skirt was adorned with a matching belt and was paired with a draped bralette. Kiara flawlessly accessorised the outfit with classic gold hoops and strappy nude heels.

Tara Sutaria

Tara looked as fresh as a daisy as she was seen posing in a green floral co-ord set from Topshop. The set featured a sleeveless cropped top paired with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The bottle green outfit was adorned in white flower prints all over. The actress added a contracting touch to the all-green look by opting for purple heels. She accessorised the look with a chunky bracelet.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has always made us drool over her minimalistic style and her oozing charisma. The actress made heads turn as she opted for a casual yet classy co-ord set featuring a floral bomber jacket and matching shorts. Kriti wore a plain black crop top underneath the jacket that complemented the floral print of the co-ord set. The Raabta actress kept her outfit as fuss-free as possible by simply pairing it with a crossbody bag from Coach, rectangular sunglasses and classic white sneakers.

Which actress looked the best in a floral co-ord set? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat as she stepped out in OTT lehengas