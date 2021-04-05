Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses who looked bold and beautiful in a pantsuit

Bollywood divas amplified their fashion game with pantsuits that not only personify boldness and elegance but are also extremely comfortable.

Nothing says confidence louder than a pantsuit. With a number of female centric movies coming up, our Bollywood actresses have taken up the authoritative vibe and are slaying in pantsuits. Pantsuits have the ability to make a strong and serious impact. Our divas were spotted styling pantsuits in a number of ways that ranged from fun and quirky to extremely magnifying. These actresses were seen donning pantsuits in prints, bright colours, and varied cuts.

Count on to make any outfit look sensual and classy. Donned in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. Layered over a black lace-trimmed bralette, the outfit looked like a dream come true for every aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewellery and a natural makeup look.

Dressed to impress, Kiara Advani made a strong statement in a red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. Her chic all-red ensemble gave us major boss lady goals. The blazer was detailed with a deep neckline, a notch lapel and pockets on either side. The satin bow detailing perfectly accentuated her waistline. Kiara enhanced the look by pairing it with big red hoops.

Sara Ali Khan was also seen slaying the all-red look with great charisma. Dressed in a tailored red suit by Safiyaa, Sara’s bold ensemble caused quite a buzz. It featured a soft lapel and fitted waist, but what made the greater impact were the wing-style sleeves. She kept the red theme alive by pairing the bold outfit with matching snake print sandals. She kept the accessories minimal by only wearing a gold ring to complete the look.

Nora Fatehi has been taking over the fashion world with one phenomenal outfit after another. Spotted in a powder blue pantsuit by Cult Gaia, Nora oozed out confidence and charm. Nora styled the oversized blue blazer over a white crop top. She teamed the glamorous outfit with white heels and silver hoops.

The millennial style queen, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a poised and sophisticated black pantsuit. The pantsuit featured tapered trousers and a matching single-breasted blazer decked in black rhinestones. Ananya gave her outfit a sultry and unique twist by wearing it over a black bra. She accessorised it with simple stud earrings and a matching ring, along with strappy metallic heels.

