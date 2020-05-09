Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: Bollywood belles are really loving this dress trend

The body con dress has been around for ages. Recently our leading ladies have been sporting this outfit quite a bit. Here are our favourites.

The body con dress isn’t a new trend, Kim K has been a pioneer when it comes to wearing this fit. You could call it a comeback or just an increase in the fitness levels of our Bollywood belles because this unforgiving silhouette is back with a BANG and brighter than ever.

Here are some of our favourite body con moments!

She stepped out for movie promotions in this tangerine-coral ruched body-con by Dolce & Gabbana. We absolutely loved the sheer detailing on the hem.

Alaya F.

Just in time for the summer, Alaya chose this pastel yellow number from Lavish Alice. The button detail as well as the slit makes this a very casual chic option. You could pair this up with heels or with sneakers and still pull it off.

Karisma Kapoor

Lolo just threw it out of the park in this red hot strapless body con outfit from Roland Mouret. There’s nothing we don’t love about this one.

Bhumi Pednekar

Giving violet a whirl, Bhumi wore this gathered polo neck aubergine dress from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. We love how the gathers make her look more voluptuous.

Ananya Panday

Slaying two trends in one, Ananya wore this effervescent lime green body con from Oh Polly.

PC turned up the heat in this one shoulder ‘Revanna dress’ by Safiyaa couture. We particularly love the shade and the cinch at the waist.

Her fashion game is sometimes underrated. Kangana stepped out in this Abodi half-shoulder quicksilver metallic ‘Dynasty’ body con.

This sequinned Ralph Lauren number gave off some much-needed mermaid vibes.

While this silhouette might be unforgiving but it does look super stunning. Right?

Whose bodycon dress do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

