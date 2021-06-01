Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: Gear up for monsoon with this guide about the monsoon fashion trends

June is here and it has brought the rains along with it already! Let's make this monsoon stylish and fashionable with these fashion trends.

Although most of us are spending our time indoors, dressing up is the best way to uplift your mood. This monsoon season, let’s indulge in fashion and take inspiration from our B-town queens. Who doesn’t love monsoons, after all the rainy season offers some much-needed respite from the summer heat, but also makes it a little difficult for you to be on top of your fashion game. Monsoons come with the risk of your clothes getting wet and dirty from the stranded water and mud. Here, we have a few fashion trends featuring our Bollywood leading ladies that you can effortlessly follow this monsoon season without a worry. So keep up with the fashion industry every season and take tips from the B-town divas.

Play With Bold Colours

Say goodbye to the whites and the pastel shades that belong to the summer fashion, and welcome bright, vibrant and popping colours such as neons and oranges. Avoid light-coloured clothing as they can easily get stained, and transparent. Monsoon is the best time to embrace all the bright colours in your wardrobe.

Deepika’s orange hued dress by Emilia Wickstead is just the perfect monsoon colour. The bodycon dress bore a bold V-neckline and a deep back. It fit the actress like a glove and accentuated all her curves. Deepika maintained the monotony of the outfit by pairing it with orange pumps.

Indulge In Prints

Prints and monsoon go hand in hand and will help you make a strong style statement. Prints can give you an incredible and eye-catching look for the monsoon. Opt for printed cotton dresses and tops, or printed linen pants. Say no to light fabrics like chiffon and silk that take time to dry up.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked like a style queen as she was seen in an off-shoulder mini dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. It was decked in earthy print all over that made it a great wear for monsoon. The dress featured a flared arm and an unmissable flared hem line. Kriti accessorised the look with chunky hoops, bracelets and ankle-length boots.

Go Short With Your Bottoms

It's time to bring out all your cute shorts and ditch the long pants. Opt for shorts of 3/4ths so you can stroll around without having to worry about getting your pants drenched in muddy water. Make most of this season and flaunt those legs as much as you want!

Katrina Kaif knows how to nail fashion in every season. She looks monsoon-ready as she is seen dressed in an oversized white sweatshirt paired with white distressed shorts that flaunt her toned legs. A sweatshirt is a great way to protect yourself from the raging winds and the shorts will let you freely stroll around. The actress teamed the casual look with chunky sneakers and an umbrella.

The Mini Summer Dresses Are Here To Stay

Keep away the maxi and midi dresses and let the mini dresses stay. Just like your pants, you do not want your dresses to get drenched and soaked in muddy water. Opt for cute mini dresses in thick materials that dry up easily and are not transparent.

Janhvi Kapoor

When it comes to style, Janhvi Kapoor is doing everything right. The actress looked like a princess as she was spotted in a pink embroidered mini dress by Prabal Gurung. The short dress was adorned with flower details all over and bore a cinched waist. The young actress finished the look with white heels and a golden earrings.

Say No To Denims And Hi To Baggy Pants

If you are not comfortable with shorts and mini dresses and would prefer to stay covered, opt for baggy cotton pants and ditch your basic denims. Denim is something to avoid most during the monsoons, as it takes hours to dry. Adorning wet denim can also lead to numerous skin allergies and hence, it is best to avoid. Instead give a chance to baggy bottoms like palazzos and trousers.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked bubbly and chirpy as ever as she rocked the neutral look in palazzo pants. She was seen wearing an elegant mustard shirt paired with beige palazzo pants. The outfit not only looked extremely comfortable but also did not compromise on the style quotient. Bhumi maintained the minimalism of the outfit by teaming it with strappy tan heels and chunky gold hoops.

Choose The Best Coordinates

Opt for short and loose co-ord sets this monsoon season. Since coordinates are so in trend right now, welcome them into your monsoon wardrobe but make sure to avoid the long and body-hugging ones. Go for loose-fitting and breezy sets that will give you space and comfort to roam around freely.

Ananya Panday

When it comes to eternal style, take cues from Ms. Ananya Panday! The millennial actress looked adorable as ever as she was spotted wearing a checked co-ord set featuring breezy shorts and a casual blazer. She layered the blazer over a pastel pink tube crop top that further added onto the casualness of the look. The actress teamed the look with chunky white sneakers and yellow sunnies.

Layer Up The Right Way

Layering up during the monsoons can be a tricky phenomenon. You must go for thin and comfortable layers that are not too warm and easy to dry. Go for cotton, rayon or polyester bomber jackets that will dry up easily and will also keep you protected from the raging winds.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s unflinching attitude resonates with her experimental style game. The Kedarnath actress was seen wearing a fun ensemble by Agrima Batra that featured a knotted black tank top, black denim shorts and a rust pink bomber jacket with ‘Pataka’ engraved on it. The bomber jacket made for perfect monsoon wear. The actress added another pop of colour by pairing the look with neon green stilettos.

Which celeb-inspired fashion trend are you going to indulge in this monsoon? Let us know in the comments below.

