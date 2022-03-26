Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Stars show summer looks BEST with off-shoulder mini dresses

We're fully aware that dresses are a must-have this season. Don't tell us that the thought of sliding back into the jacket season doesn't send your minds into a spin. Quick to become topics of conversation in summer, dresses come with an upside of bringing comfort. This definitely applies to off-shoulder mini dresses that know to play cute without you putting in extra effort on styling. As going out again feels drastically normal, you can now go back to being suckers for high-glam as this edit is ready to be your guide from dates to dinners.

Katrina Kaif

Freshen up your style with a taste of summer. Let a flower-printed ensemble prove it to you. The Sooryavanshi actress dolled up in a colourful off-shoulder dress that came with puffy sleeves and a ruffled hem. She sealed off her OOTN with ankle-strap stilettos. Can't get enough of how well Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal are slaying in casuals.

Ananya Panday

Yellow all day, every day, please! This may sound like a drill because this hue is just everywhere. The Gehraiyaan actress opted for a yellow off-shoulder dress that entails lazer cut-out floral patterns, an in-built belt, and a scalloped hem. It also had cute tie-up details. She accessorised her OOTD with floral printed satin stilettos and danglers.

Sara Ali Khan

Frills for a girl who's got a date on her mind. Go vintage, but make it fashion. The Atrangi Re starlet's polka dot printed mini dress came with a frilled neckline. She wore the off-shoulder ensemble with ankle-strap stilettos and orange dangle earrings.

Kiara Advani

Thinking and swooning over a floral printed dress is now a daily job. How are we to be blamed when this off-shoulder has everything in place? From the tiered details to lace embroidery and the braided belt bag, this brunch or party dress is just too beautiful. The Shershaah says a yes too!

Janhvi Kapoor

All you need to treat yourself to a sparkling night! The Roohi actress styled her silver off-shoulder ruched dress which hugged her toned figure with sneakers. Sneakers with a dress so party or dinner-like? That's the cool tip you needed.

