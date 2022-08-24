Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria: 5 Celebs who make it hard for us to move past chic bralettes

It's that time of the year when the question "Bralette, what?" makes the most sense given the sultry season has signed out officially. But you shouldn't stop this thought, where there is a hot outfit, we together will find feasible ways to wear it right. We have celebrities giving us casual reminders and can we get any more distracted by how chic it can look? Looks like its fame hasn't subsided even a bit. From brunch to party and beach-goers, ask them, folks, what is as killer to look at as a bralette? Some serious searching got us a couple of references from actresses like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria just so you can get your bralette game on point, in a flash, to be precise.

Deepika Padukone

There's nothing you can't pull off and you know it. Can we do sheer for brunch? By all means, yeah? The Gehraiyaan actress looked exceptional in this hue which looked classy with the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini see-through netted top which had embroidered details. Worn over a lace embroidered bralette and also clubbed with high-waisted striped trousers, we know glam days are in the pipeline. Pick every accessory that has your attention from sunnies to jewellery and pointed-toe pumps.

Ananya Panday

No jacket? No shirt? Who needs these anyway? You have denim and you're good to go. Sunshine could be here any minute, so take a hundred percent advantage and rock this light blue denim combo from Source Unknown. Meagan Concessio styled the plunging neckline bralette top with high-waisted jeans that had slits to chic it up so fine. Also, give this casual look with accessories like hoop earrings and white sneakers.

Katrina Kaif

To slay is the plan? Please add dazzle as well to the list. Dressed in a pantsuit, the Sooryavanshi actress' co-ordinated sequin embroidered set was topped off over a lacy plunging neckline bralette. Happy hours, we see you and you'll see us soon.

Tara Sutaria

Beach holidays are a far cry dream now. Monsoon gets the credit. Thank goodness for brunches and parties that are still up and running, we get to put on a sexy show. The Ek Villain Returns actress was seen in a white Basque bardo bralette top which she donned with high-waisted pants. Oversized sunnies, a bracelet, and hoop earrings, all for the fun and win!

Malaika Arora

Choose your fashion tribe, they said. We found Mala and she's our vibe who equals an entire tribe. Such is the sartorial knowledge she possesses. We love a good and bright coat this season but can we be partial and agree that our favourites are the bustier black bralette and the trouser? Get your dose of shine with pointed-toe pumps.

Whose outfit do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 7 Celebs and their breezy cute white maxi dresses





