From Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, THESE looks from the day gone by are unmissable

Yesterday, we saw celebrities sep out in some of the most stunning ensembles and here we have a list of the ones that caught our eye. Check it out

‘Who wore what, when and where?’ has become one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood. B-Town has always been a place of glitz and glamour which means all the celebrities are always on the lookout for newer fashion trends. All divas make sure to look their absolute best when they step out and yesterday, it proved to be no different. So, here are all the looks that instantly caught our eye.

First up, we have who stole the show in a bright orange bodycon by Alex Perry. Body-hugging mini, padded shoulders and keyhole back made for a great look. We are absolute fans!

Next up, we have the global star, who landed in her city wearing a powder blue pantsuit. She definitely caught everyone’s eye in the bright colour but managed to tone it down with a simple white tee underneath it. Matching white boots, black sunnies and voluminous mane completed the look.

Moving on, we have Ananya Panday who showed off her gorgeous curves in a quirky bodycon. The body-hugging sequinned number showed enough of her curves while the feathered hem served as a statement element. Loose waves, glowy makeup and strappy heels completed her look.

Next, we have Kriti Sanon who served not one but two looks yesterday. During the day, she kept it casual in an oversized white shirt that was paired with a pair of white sneakers. She then took the sneakers out during the night as well as she styled them with a silver sequinned minidress.

Lastly, closes our list in a vintage-inspired white dress. The dress featured a polo neck with puffy bishop sleeves and scalloped ruffle hem. Side parted braid and black strappy heels tied the look together.

