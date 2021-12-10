Katrina Kaif and Princess Diana have THIS piece of jewellery in common

Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal truly broke the internet this year. The actress tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan and made the announcement later in the night. For her big day, the 38-year-old actress wore a red customised lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and accessorised her look with jewels also by the ace designer.

In the first pictures shared by the couple, we got small details and glimpses of Katrina Kaif's outfit which included heavy accessorised by Sabyasachi. She also had her kaleere's customised with doves and words from the Bible!

But what won hearts was Katrina's ring given to her by Vicky Kaushal. The actress sported a Sapphire-hued ring with diamonds all around from luxury jewellery brand, Tiffany & Co. The actress broke the monotony of the solitaire ring trend by sporting the deep blue piece called the Tiffany Soleste, priced at a whopping Rs. 7.4 lakhs and is platinum coated.

Her ring bore similarities to another fashionista and public figure who also had a Sapphire ring given to her by Prince Charles. Diana's ring, priced at almost Rs. 2 crore is an heirloom piece and was passed on to Kate Middleton. Prince Harry gifted her his late mother's ring for their engagement ceremony Her ring too, is surrounded by diamonds and made from white gold.

It comes as no surprise that Katrina too wanted to set a trend and was influenced by Princess Diana as she spent her years growing up in London with her family.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's ring? Comment below and let us know.

