Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are couple GOALS as they twin in denim at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have managed to make headlines every time they stepped out, together or separately. Post their hush-hush wedding in December, the couple have been flying in and out of the city to spend as much time together as possible. The duo made their way back from London together to celebrate Valentine's Day back at home.

At the airport, Vickat as they are known by fans did couple style right by twinning in denim outfits. Walking hand-in-hand together with her beau, Katrina Kaif kept her look simple in a basic denim shirt neatly tucked into a pair of blue denim jeans that matched her outfit well. A pair of white sneakers and a black face mask were all she needed to complete her look.

Beside her, Vicky Kaushal twinned with his lady love in a pair of simple blue jeans topped off with a basic white tee and a blue denim jacket to keep warm. Grey sneakers and a white face mask completed the actor's airport look as he kept a low profile with his bae.

We loved how this duo kept their look simple and stylish without trying too hard. It is clear that for them, comfort comes first!

We're taking notes from Vicky and Katrina on how to rock an off-duty look for a movie date night this Valentine's Day!

What are your thoughts on their look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

