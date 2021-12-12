Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continue their Sabyasachi streak in colourful outfits for their Mehendi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken the internet by storm yet again. The couple who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family Rajasthan look their happiest in pictures the duo have been uploading. For their wedding and Haldi events, both Katrina and Vicky sported Sabyasachi ensembles and looked gorgeous in them. The duo was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for their wedding and have continued their streak with more Sabyasachi ensembles for their Mehendi and Sangeet events!

The duo took to their Instagram yet again to share pictures from their Mehendi and Sangeet events that made us want to put our dancing shoes on! For their eventful night, Katrina chose yet another custom-made ensemble by Sabyasachi and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in it. Her colourful outfit in deep shades of orange and red featured a mix of prints and patterns all over. Katrina Kaif's blouse design was a statement Sabya number with a plunging neckline, embroidered floral motifs on it, loads of sequins and antique banjubans on the embellished colourful sleeves.

Katrina Kaif's flared skirt bore floral patterns all through it and vertical embellished stripes in gold that created different sections throughout. The Sooryavanshi actress accessorised her look with a statement maang tikka, heavy necklace and statement earrings also from Sabyasachi's shelves.

Katrina Kaif's mehendi went all the way up till her elbows and featured traditional motifs in the form of peacocks, floral and paisley mofits on her palms. The back of her hands was also covered in a beautiful henna design for her big day.

Her makeup is also worth a mention. Like the rest of her events, Kat chose to keep her makeup to a minimum and only illuminated her face well. A flawless base, filled-in brows, neutral-tone lips, blush cheeks and a simple bindi completed her Mehendi look.

Vicky Kaushal too seemed like he was having the time of his life with his new bride. The actor looked dapper in a simple green kurta set with minimal gold prints all over. He sported a floral printed Nehru jacket over this to complete his look for the Sangeet night as he danced away to glory!

Undoubtedly Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make one hell of a couple and are taking our breaths away with their gorgeous outfits at every event.

What are your thoughts on Vic-Kat's Mehendi outfits? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Isabelle Kaif, Natacha, Melissa and mom Susan Turcotte wore Punit Balana outfits for Katrina's Haldi ceremony