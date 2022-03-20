Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set major couple style goals in doing a casual look super right: Yay or Nay?

No stranger to making it to the news every day, this cutesy couple is always on fire. Yesterday we spotted them heading out of the restaurant post-dinner with their family and girl, they looked modish in their casual avatars. We're optimistic that these are exactly the outfits you need to look fashionable while we see comfortable written all over your getup. Not that you need extra schooling on pulling off any look because you wouldn't be reading this edit if you weren't a style queen yourself. Just here to feed your eyes a bit of summer style switch up.

The couple that got hitched in December 2021 made us question ourselves if it's normal to obsess or rather drool over the duo who never fail to look on-point. We saw them again and we circled back to that zone. A few frenzies just know how to stay we guess and who wouldn't when they rocked such simple and definitely statement-making ensembles? The Sooryavanshi actress brought out a cool and equally charming blue denim dress by Dsquared2. This tight-fitted mini dress costs approximately Rs. 40,631.17 and featured full sleeves. Do you see how it put the aesthetic of a shirt and a skirt together? The real and undeniable show-stealer here is the black bow. Katrina Kaif rounded off her OOTN with white T-strap heels. Subtle makeup with pink pigment makes for a safe bet.

And, here goes the handsome Sardar Udham actor. Vicky Kaushal served a look so neat and beyond fine. He opted for a black knit t-shirt with buttons, ribbed hem, and cuffs. The star had his look sealed with grey trousers and sneakers. His well-groomed beard gets extra points from us.

What do you think about their dinner look? Let us know in the comments below.

