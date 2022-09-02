Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's chic servings of statements in yellow desi outfits are too good; Yay or Nay?

We just wrapped up one festival and in the blink of an eye, there will be another. That's why when fashion references are offered to you like a bonanza, you make notes, feels like a drill but truly the best kind, isn't it? One such is to stumble upon say almost every second an ethnic ensemble that is very much a key festive fashion trend. Bollywood town had a blessed Bappa day and a few celebrities also attended celebrations hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. Our favourites Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were present dressed like a charm (Say as always please), here's how yellow and cute they looked together.

Both arrived like a vision of royalty and allure dressed in desi outfits. Two days on and we still can't get over how stylishly the couple arrived. The Phone Booth actress was styled by Ami Patel in a Tarun Tahiliani lemon yellow sharara set. This three-piece printed attire included a mini Kurti with full sleeves which looked elegant also with Resham, zari embroidery, and brocade borders. It also had a tie-up detail and a keyhole, and the neckline also has an impressive and elaborate border. This was clubbed with flared sharara pants and a sheer silk dupatta. Katrina's radiant look was signed off with jhumkas for accessories. She wore eyeliner, mascara, pink lipstick, and ample blush. Her hairdo too was a part of the simple glam club.

The Sardar Udham actor's look was combined by Amandeep Kaur. She picked out an Aakrit mustard-hued kurta from Anita Dongre for Vicky. His Rs. 13,500 silk number had a mandarin collar, full sleeves, and sequin embroidery on it. He looked dapper with ivory churidar and brown mojaris.

