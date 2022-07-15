Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's vacay-ready airport look in casuals is uber-cool; Yay or Nay?

Birthday, vacation, and fashion calling! This sounds like a dream team especially if it's all about a no-frills package. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are off to the Maldives to ring in the former's birthday and our eyes can't keep calm at the look of their couple style at the airport this morning. Easy to decode and nothing left to the imagination, what aren't goals here? Their outfits have become something of a talking point given the monsoon feels.

It's not hard to see why these outfits are the style gift you'd need to travel effortlessly light. The power duo rocked casuals and these are happy definitions of looks done right. Katrina Kaif donned an orange Isabel Marant sweatshirt curated with a cotton jersey. The full-sleeved and closed-neck number as seen on the Sooryavanshi actress costs approximately Rs 40,990 and features an ombre-printed logo, ribbed crew-neck, and hem. The 38-year-old teamed it with deep blue straight-fit jeans which bore frayed hems, it also looked cool when wrapped up with white sneakers, tinted sunnies, and a black mask. You can add a crossbody or a backpack, anything that doesn't weigh down your overall look.

Vicky Kaushal too swore by the comfort with a green utility jacket which was combined with a close-neck black t-shirt and grey pants sealed off with a baseball cap, black sunglasses, and green sneakers. The Raazi actor carried a backpack, all ready to jet-set with the actress, entrepreneur, and wife.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Stars who defined fun and fashion in pink cut-out dresses