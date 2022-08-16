Katrina Kaif in an Anine Bing sweatshirt and joggers proves the cosy season is looking fly; Yay or Nay?

All we need right now is some extra comfort. Our days are just getting cooler and this serves as a clear signal that the monsoon isn't saying goodbye at the earliest. So, what is that star ensemble we can all reach if we surprisingly haven't yet? Katrina Kaif is a sweatshirt lover, what about you? Not all high glam dresses and skirts can serve as the real cosy deal and that's exactly why a sweatshirt needs to be a staple.

Sweatshirts are truly the ones that can wrap you up with all the love right now. These are warm for sure and are these failing to give when a show of cool and quirky prints is ready to have you invested? Definitely not the one you see on the Phone Bhoot actress. Looking edgy and easy to carry, this Anine Bing sweatshirt coloured in a muted neutral hue as the base featured a boxy fit, and a crew neckline which had it ribbed as also seen on the cuffs and the hem.

This full-sleeved number bore the Californian-based brand's vintage tiger graphic print with typography beside it in caps. Katrina teamed the stone grey Rs. 14,700 sweatshirt with red relaxed fit jogger pants. It's no surprise that the Sooryavanshi actress keeps her airport looks simple, often very athleisure-like. She styled her look with white sneakers and tinted circular sunnies. How many likes can a white go-with-everything rack up? There's no limit one can set. The diva wore a low ponytail and a black mask.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

