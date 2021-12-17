Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma: 5 Celeb-approved colourful lehengas you can wear for a mehendi function

Festivities in an Indian marriage begin with the mehendi ceremony. From the bride-to-be, to all the females in the house gather together for a fun-filled evening/noon. Since the event of mehendi is all about fun, dressing up in a colourful lehenga can perfectly resonate with the vibe of the event. From the bride to the bridesmaid, everyone can pick a colourful lehenga that will add on to the joyful event of mehendi.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s ensemble by Mayyur Girotra hails from the Haryana-based designer’s Baawli collection. The lehenga featured colourful embroidery with floral motifs and sequins woven magnificently. While the dupatta bore large floral prints and broad borders. The voluminous skirt uniquely embraced the animal motif and had gotta patti attached to all three pieces in a cone-shaped manner, making it a perfect mehendi wear. A choker necklace with pink Kundan and bangles bedecked with white square-shaped studs were the accessories that sealed off her ethnic look.

Shilpa Shetty

Set yourself apart with a quirky twist to Indian wear with an outfit like this. Shilpa wore a bespoke lehenga set from the clothing label Torani. It featured a rani pink backless blouse in a plunging V neckline decorated with sequinned patti borders and a floral, fruity print. The back was adorned with a tassel ribbon tie to bring it all together. The hand-embroidered skirt, featuring similar fruity-floral patterns, had an asymmetrical hemline. It came in a bright green colour with pink and orange stripes embellished with sequins. She rounded off her ensemble by carrying a sheer printed dupatta decorated with matching prints, tassels and sequins. She draped it elegantly on her shoulder.

Ananya Panday

Go unique and opt for a black lehenga decked in a colourful design like Ananya Panday. Ananya Panday’s black lehenga-choli by Tarun Tahiliani was the perfect marriage between contemporary and ethnic. This boho lehenga-choli combo had a young and joyful vibe to it. The outfit bore intricate multi-coloured hand embroidery all over. The lehenga featured an A-line flare and the look was completed with a plain black dupatta and statement white kundan earrings.

Katrina Kaif

For her own mehendi ceremony, Katrina wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga by Sabyasachi with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta. The outfit was inspired by the diversity of India’s regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture. It was decked in cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders. It featured a backless blouse teamed with a matching voluminous skirt. The look was completed with eclectic Navratan inspired jewellery.

Anushka Sharma

For her mehandi get-together in Tuscany in 2017, Anushka opted for a playful, colour-blocked lehenga by Sabyasachi. The multi-hued lehenga brought together contrasting elements: a floral printed blouse and a striped lehenga skirt. The combination of the two created a cheerful, almost psychedelic effect. The graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. The bride completed the look with a stunning pair of jhumkas.

