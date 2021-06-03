Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt: 7 Celeb approved ways to look chic in a simple Tshirt

T-Shirts are the easiest pieces of clothing you can find but count on your favourite divas to make it look chic. Check it out

One of the most basic pieces that a girl can own is a t-shirt. Right from pajamas to a trendy street style look, a tshirt can be transformed into anything you want. Even if you’re one of those few people who don’t own a t-shirt (I don’t know how?), you can still steal one from your friend or your dad in the time of need. Bollywood divas love their simple and casual tees and are often showing the world how to rock them in style.

First up, we have whose off-duty wardrobe is a lazy girl’s dream. The actress often resorts to her graphic tees and styles it with a pair of denim shorts to call it a day.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, picked out the classic white tee and blue jeans combo and stole the show by styling it with her jewellery. A cute hairstyle is just a cherry on top.

Ananya Panday walked down the millennial route and styled her simple graphic tee with a statement denim bucket hat. It’s a cute yet chic way to add oomph to a boring off-duty outfit.

loves her graphic t-shirts and whether she’s on a date or on a vacation, the actress surely seems to love her comfy oversized tees. Her go-to style is to pair it with denim shorts and sneakers for an easy, breezy look.

Ananya Panday also showed off another chic yet cute summery outfit. Cropping your tee and styling it with a statement printed skirt is quite the treat! Again, a cute hairstyle is just a cherry on top!

Picking a trendy summer tee like can be a statement in itself. The actress paired it with denim shorts and gold hoops to dress it up a bit. Picking a bright t-shirt is surely a great way to have all eyes on you.

Last but not the least is a dressier option by . The actress styled her simple white tee with a pair of silver pants to make a statement. It’s quite the treat for days when you feel like dressing up but also want to keep things comfy.

