Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved earrings to buy for Dhanteras

Looking for the right earring to buy this Dhanteras? Here are all the celeb-approved pieces you should have in your closet.

The festive season is almost here and whether you like to celebrate Diwali or no, it’s always fun to see each other play dress up and make the most of the festivities. If you’re in the lot of people who loves to enjoy the festivities in full swing, let us tell you that you aren’t alone! While Diwali has us excited, it’s the smaller festivals like Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj that come with it which makes it all worth the dressing up!

For the unversed, Dhanteras is a day when purchasing new jewellery, precious metals and stones are considered to be lucky and what better day to shop your heart out? So, today Bollywood celebrities have you covered to make the most of your Dhanteras buys with some of the most stunning earrings.

- Chandbalis

What’s Diwali if you do not step out of your comfort zones and try out new desi styles and trends? The chandbalis are a perfect investment for you if you’re looking to make a statement without going OTT. Not just for Diwali, the chandbalis will be a perfect accessory even for the other festivities that follow during the year.

- Jhumkas

A perfect jhumka can make up even the simplest of looks. If you’re looking at keeping your budget in control without choosing for a smaller earring, this is the perfect pick for you. Just make sure you pick the right colour that matches most of the clothing pieces in your wardrobe!

Anushka Sharma - Chunky statement earrings

Precious metals like gold and platinum can be overrated. IF you’re someone who loves their silver pieces and cannot do with a statement piece, a chunky silver earring is a right pick for you. Take style cues from Anushka Sharma to ace it right!

- Dainty drops

If you’re on a strict budget or are someone who likes to keep things simple in dainty jewellery, Alia Bhatt’s drop earrings are the right pick for you. From formals to desi, it’ll match everything in your wardrobe making it a perfect buy this Dhanteras.

Ananya Panday - Contemporary earrings

You know that times are changing and its time to pick something up that’ll not only match everything you wear but also creates a statement on its own. These gold chain drop earrings are a perfect pick for all the modern women out there!

Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor: SUBTLE & classic necklaces to be inspired by for Dhanteras

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×