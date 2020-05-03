Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma: Celebrity approved bikinis to sport to beat the heat this summer

Sure, we can't really head out and make the most of summer this year, but who's to say you can't lounge in your favourite beachwear at home?

Summer is here! And while we officially can't participate in summer, lounge by the pool or beach, there is no harm in lounging at home in your favourite summer outfits. And nothing spells summer like bikinis.

The fun and free beachwear to sport under the bright sun is just another feeling all-together. And honestly, like every other outfit, nobody does bikinis better than celebrities do!

Take inspiration from the hottest of them soaking up the sun in barely-there, chic, and string bikinis that showed off their sculpted bodies.



With one of the best and most toned bodies in the Bollywood film industry, Katrina opted to show it off in a yellow tropical bikini set that bore high-waisted buttons that covered up her torso. She looked nothing less than a sunshine girl in the outfit.



At the beach, Sharma donned a bright yellow number and looked happy and radiant as ever. Her tube top and high-waisted bottom with a contrasting white stripes made for a chic bikini to soak up the sun in.

Jonas

Not one to shy away from bold and bright colours, our Desi Girl opted for a multi-colour hued bikini set. She used an open flared skirt as a cover up for her legs as she posed in the outfit on a luxury yacht!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo clearly never needs an occasion or reason to dress up and look hot and fabulous. A colour that she swears by - red! And we love that she sported the bold shade in a slinky bikini and oozed hotness!

Sara Ali Khan

While Sara loves her white suits and seems to know how to rock them with ease, she rocks bikinis with equal confidence! Case in point, this printed number she sported when in the Maldives!



Nothing is hotter than black and Disha seems to know it. She looked sizzling in a simple subtle yet elegant black bikini by the pool and we can't take our eyes off her!

Alaya F

Newbie Alaya F loves to strike a pose. Case in point, this white bikini she donned with a sarong around her waist that she looked absolutely stunning in, serving as (wishful) summer goals!

