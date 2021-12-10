Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: 8 Bollywood stars who were Sabyasachi brides

It's official. Bollywood has a go-to designer for their bridal outfits and the maestro manages to get it right every time. Sabyasachi needs no introduction today. The ace Kolkata-based designer is known for his exquisite craftsmanship, striking designs and colours that complement his brides perfectly. He ensures all his brides look their finest on their big day.

Katrina Kaif was the most recent to get hitched and we weren't surprised when she too, opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble for her wedding day. But we are reminded that Kat wasn't the first. Take a look at all the Bollywood divas who got hitched in Sabyasachi ensembles so far.

Katrina Kaif

The actress who got hitched on December 9 looked nothing short of sensational in a red lehenga by Sabyasachi. The bride has a veil custom-made for her that paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots and accessorised her look with regal gold jewellery also by Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone

Lake Como saw a number of weddings happening and one of them was Deepika Padukone's. She got hitched with Ranveer Singh in an intimate ceremony. For her Sindhi wedding, DP picked out a Sabyasachi ensemble with her veil featuring Sanskrit words "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava" which roughly means, 'May you always be lucky as a married woman.'

Anushka Sharma

Making for one of the prettiest brides, Anushka Sharma took the unconventional route and set hearts ablaze when she tied the knot with Virat Kohli in Italy. For her nuptials, Sharma picked out a baby pink Sabyasachi ensemble with lotuses and floral work on it. She accessorised her outfit with Sabyasachi jewellery and Virat Kohli too, opted for an outfit in the same shade to match with his wife!

Patralekhaa Paul

The actress who also got hitched to long time boyfriend Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh last month also sported a customised Sabyasachi drape for her big day. Her red tulle saree was paired with a veil that had the words 'Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomporno korilam' which translates to, 'I give to you my soul filled with love'.

Asin Thottumkal

Former actress and model Asin too hopped on the bandwagon and opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day. Not sticking to stereotypes, Asin looked nothing short of royal in her ivory-hued saree with heavy embellishments and a red border on it.

Soha Ali Khan

Looking like the true begum that she is, Soha opted for a creamy white Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day with Kunal Kemmu. The Pataudi princess glamourised her look with a bright orange sheer dupatta which bore a heavy hemline and embroidery all over.

Amrita Puri

The actress got her lehenga custom-made by designer Sabyasachi with a Persian document added to the panels of her opulent number that spoke for itself! The detailed lehenga was embroidered with silk in multiple hues, which seriously elevated her look.

Bipasha Basu

It was an obvious choice for the Bengali actress to pick out a piece by her fellow-Bengali designer for her big day! She looked striking in a heavy red wedding lehenga with loads of traditional embroidery with silk threads. Her Bengali makeup only elevated this look further!

Who was your favourite Sabyasachi bride so far? Comment below and let us know.

