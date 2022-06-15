Katrina Kaif to Disha Patani: 6 Stars who defined vacay-ready style in black monokinis

Nothing seems more fun and calm than a show of skin this summer, right? The weather may not be in favour but fashion definitely is. Our wanderlust energies have pointed fingers straight to beach destinations and it's safe to say, too many tan lines were welcomed and now continue to look fabulous on us. Summer fashion translates to lightweight and short-hemmed fabrics, so we followed the bare-your-skin suit with swimwear. Did you just nod along or yet to? From Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani, here are the Bollywood ladies who looked marvelous in black monokinis.

Dare we say it, here's the celeb-approved guide which features the chicest hue that can define an extraordinaire summer vacay style. Pick your favourites to 'Serve.It.Hot' before monsoon strikes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It's Gemini season! Is your birthday around the corner and are you off to soak in some Seychelles sunshine? You've successfully arrived at the right spot. The mother-of-one picked out a cut-out monokini to say cheers as she celebrated her 39th birthday. Her bright sunshine day looked perfect as this sleeveless black ensemble featured a plunging neckline, a front knotted detail, and sheer details which mirrored the look of cut-outs. The White Tiger actress styled her body-hugging attire with an elongated lariat necklace and earrings.

Disha Patani

It's D for diva always and true to this title, we saw what she dropped on social media recently. Her two-piece bikini set was styled with red sheer flared pants. What a bombshell! If monokinis have your heart, this mesh-detailed strappy swimsuit with side cut-outs and a deep neckline can make a hot day look the best. Throw on your favourite shades and you're good to make a statement.

Katrina Kaif

Does the tank-style monokini echo perfection? To give this single-piece swimsuit a company, trust a floppy hat. Dramatic but the sun doesn't stand a chance to hit your face. Wear your hoop earrings and have a fly day by the beach.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The star and the hue say it all. Bebo is a 'sea-stopper' in a Versace black sleeveless monokini with printed Greca detail and a deep back. With her left hand all stacked with funky and fabulous accessories, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked in her happy element as she shared smiles with her second born, Jeh.

Anushka Sharma

No matter how seen black swimsuits look, it's going to stay exceptional forever. The mother-of-one loves black monokinis and you'd know it if you've seen her ruffled ensemble where she loved flaunting her baby bump. This one-shoulder monokini is not only edgy but that cute tie-up detail on the shoulder grabs the spotlight as well. The Sultan actress styled her body-hugging ensemble with gold double hoop earrings and a Myaraa boater hat.

Shanaya Kapoor

We love monochrome. But, we also love to play with fashion. So, what do you do when chilly days or extra is a mood? Give in to it. The Bedhadak actress chose a strappy monokini with a plunging neckline and combined it with a black and white houndstooth printed trench coat. When the sun shows up, go free and when rains rush in, bank on your layered outfit.





Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

