Katrina Kaif in ASOS neon green crop top showed us how to replay summer in style: Yay or Nay?

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:03 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
Planning a staycation during Diwali? Life isn't all that difficult (in terms of fashion) with folks like us backing you with super fashionable inspiration. In today's episode of how to look like a bombshell, we present to you tips on how to squeeze summer's favourite neon hue, simply known as, flashy green. 

When it comes to looking so very chic, Katrina Kaif has always been the voice of supreme style. Today she dropped another proof like it's hot. The heat we don't wish to complain of is rather a cop with zeal. As seen below, the Kaif sisters showed us how to play boldly. First up, Kat was seen in an ASOS one-shoulder long sleeve neon green top that featured criss-cross strap details at the hemline which stuck to her midriff super tight. She styled this crop top with high-waisted blue denim ripped jeans and turquoise blue sunnies. Do you wish to own one? It’s priced at Rs.1,434.23 up on the website. 

Her sister, Isabelle Kaif opted for a blue crop top and teamed it with white denim pants that stood perfectly high on her midriff. Guess what stayed common between the sister duo? They had her tresses tied up to a ponytail and sunglasses complemented both her OOTDs. Isabelle had a touch of summer with the yellow sunnies. A single swipe of lipstick finished off both their looks. You can don both the looks to brunch, parties or a leisure time by the beach. 

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles

 

