Katrina Kaif attends Salman Khan’s birthday bash in a sunshine yellow Silvia Tcherassi dress; Yay or Nay?

Bollywood is one big and happy family. Gone are the times when our favourite actors would be uncomfortable around each other. The current crop of actors are all supportive of one another and believe in celebrating everything as one industry and unit. It is common knowledge that December 27th is celebrated as Bollywood's Bhai, 's birthday. The who's who from the entertainment and glamour industry were present at the happening duo. Needless to say was one of the guests who attended the party.

Katrina Kaif who is extremely close to the Khan khandaan was present at the gathering. The Chikni Chameli actress walked in wearing a sunshine yellow Silvia Tcherassi number. The knee length dress featured 3/4th balloon sleeves, a deep V neckline with a ruffled hemline. She used a dual toned belt with a chunky buckle in the center to cinch her waist which also brought in definition to her figure. Katrina styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, filled in brows, soft pink lips, blush cheeks and nude strappy heels. There is absolutely no denying that the actress does look very pretty but the look would have looked better without the waist belt.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat which did decently well at the box office. The film co-starred Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring .

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's outfit? Did you like it? Comment below and let us know.

