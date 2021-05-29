Katrina Kaif is a beach bum and her vacation wardrobe is all things girly and chic

Katrina Kaif and her love chic beach outfits knows no bounds and here's all the proof you need!

loves her chilling by the exotic blue waters and her social media feed is enough proof of it. From bikinis to lehengas and coverups, the actress has worn it all on the sandy beaches. While we’ve seen enough of the div on the red carpet it’s always fun to catch her running around on beaches in her stunning vacation wardrobe. Here’s everything we love!

Bikinis on the beaches are always fun and Katrina Kaif surely knows her way around some of the most vibrant two-pieces. This abstract printed bright bikini makes sure all eyes are on her and we love it!

While bikinis are always fun, Katrina and monokinis on the beach are sought of synonymous with each other. The actress has picked quite a lot of classic pieces and the simple blue wonder with graphic print in the front is quite the winner!

While beach wear is her favourite, her knitted bikini cover ups are no less of a treat. This fringed tie-up and wavy mane combo is our favourite so far! The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress definitely has her style game up when she’s chilling on exotic locations and this outfit is proof!

While bikini coverups are always a good idea, she often keeps things relatable and opts for a simple white shirt after a day at the beach.

Not just a white shirt, but she also loves a good old classic pair of denim shorts with her collection of colourful bikini tops to play by the sandy beaches.

