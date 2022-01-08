Katrina Kaif brings a new edge to her all-black airport look in leather pants & oversized hoodie; Yay or Nay?

Bollywood stars have made travelling in style a part of their life. Airport styles have become a thing and one of the divas who always slay in style at the aerodrome is the newlywed Katrina Kaif! She knows how to fuse comfort and fashion and always makes our jaws drop! She has been active on social media and sharing glimpses of her life in her new apartment. Katrina was papped last night at the airport in Mumbai and she smiled and waved at the paps as they clicked them from a distance.

Katrina Kaif’s stylish looks are never a disappointment. She knows to keep it classy and sassy and this time again, she won our hearts in her dapper winter style at the airport yesterday and we are all hearts. Rocking faux leather pants and a graphic printed oversized hoodie she looked uber cool in her jet-ready look. Leather pants are quite trending and we have been sporting actresses opting for the style especially at the airport. You can team up leather pants with anything, be it a casual tank top, chic shirt or an oversized hoodie like Katrina. It gives a luxe vibe and also makes one look expensive! She teamed her all-black look with black sneakers and black masks and tied her back into a sleek ponytail. Minimal makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips completed her look.

What are your thoughts on her all-black sleek airport look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

