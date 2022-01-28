Katrina Kaif can't get enough of pink for the airport: 6 Times she sported the hue in different styles

One shade that Katrina Kaif seriously can't get enough of, is pink. The feminine colour seems to really agree with the actress too! While she has proved time and again that she has a pink outfit ready for every occasion and event, in the last year she has also made the hue her go-to at the airport.

For her most recent airport spotting, the actress slipped into a simple pink Rolling Stones T-shirt with the brand's iconic logo on it priced at Rs. 13k.She styled this with a pair of classic black leggings and her Reebok sneakers for a fuss-free yet stylish look.

On returning from Indore after spending time with Vicky Kaushal, Kat kept cosy to beat the cold wave in the bay by rocking a baby pink Gucci hoodie. She put forth a stylish look by pairing this with black latex leggings and her trusted black kicks.

Post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Kat looked like the ultimate Punjabi kudi in a peachy-pink salwar suit from Sabyasachi's shelves. The newlywed's attire involved gold foil work and a heavy gold border with a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders and heavy earrings to complete her look.

Making a strong case for athleisure dressing, Kat also experimented with monotone styling by rocking a pink sweatshirt with a pair of matching pink joggers. White sneakers completed this fuss-free and comfortable look.

Keeping warm at the airport, the actress topped off her all-black airport look with a pop of colour in a pink Chloe long coat, which also came with a hood attached and made for a chic yet cosy look.

Seems like Gucci sweatshirts are Kat's favourite to wear at the airport. She rocked yet another version of a Gucci sweatshirt, this time without a hood attached, much before the pandemic struck. A pair of sunglasses were her go-to and simple white sneakers completed the star's look.

Which of Katrina Kaif's pink outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: From Haldi, mehendi to wedding: A roundup of Mouni Roy's ensembles that proved she was the prettiest bride