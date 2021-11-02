Katrina Kaif channels her inner aqua princess in a blue corset gown for Sooryavanshi promotions: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has always been one to experiment with her outfits. The 38-year-old is currently promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi where she stars alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, which is slated to be released in theatres on November 5. For her latest promotional look, Kat picked out an aqua blue gown.

From sarees to lehengas, Katrina has been sporting it all to promote her latest film. The actress stepped out yet again with co-star Akshay Kumar, this time in a blue corset-style gown. The diva looked like an aqua princess in a tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it. The outfit came with a corset-style top tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves. Kat's outfit also bore cut-outs at her waist showing off her toned torso.

For her accessories, Katrina Kaif picked out a statement blue ring and matching chaandbaali earrings to compliment her outfit. Her makeup was subtle with glossy lips, defined eyes, filled-in brows and a dab of blush on her cheeks. Her hair was parted to the side and styled in a wavy manner, framing her face well.

We love Katrina's outfit and makeup that complimented it perfectly. The diva does know how to glam up when needed!

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's blue gown? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

