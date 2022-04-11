Katrina Kaif channels her inner desi kudi at the airport in a pink kurta set: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif is back in the bay! The actress sashayed down the airport early this morning keeping a low profile. The diva is back to work after her vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal and the duo have been pleasing our timelines by sharing adorable pictures of themselves with each other on their Instagram.

For her airport look, Kat channelled her inner desi Punjabi kudi in a pink salwar suit. The actress' full-length pastel pink number featured a v-neckline with detailed floral embroidery in red along it. She paired this with matching palazzo pants and topped this over with a floral printed dupatta that made up for the simplicity of the red of her outfit. A pair of simple embellished juttis and oversized tinted sunglasses made for additional accessories to her look.

The Sooryavanshi actress also pulled her hair back into a simple elegant ponytail to keep it away from her face. A red bindi in the centre of her eyebrows rounded off the diva's desi look well as she made her way to her car.

Kat also remained precautious by keeping her face mask on despite the rules lifted.

While she has time and again proved that dresses are her go-to, Katrina pulled off the kurta set with absolute ease. The shade is also one that complimented her skin tone well.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

