Katrina Kaif chic airport style consisted of a black outfit layered with Chloé's hot pink jacket: Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif has always flaunted her effortless style with ease. If anyone in Bollywood has always prioritised comfort over fashion, it has always been this actress. And it is this relatable style that has made a huge place in our hearts. Be it her ravishing gowns or her recently worn Sabyasachi saree for Sooryanvanshi promotions, her style game has always been on point. But if you want to ace the street style as well, take cues from The Tiger Zinda actress.

Yesterday, we caught the actress in a similar style as she made her way to the airport. She strutted down the runway in a black ensemble comprising a plain black tee and a matching pair of jeggings. Taking things to the next level, Kat layered them over a hot pink long jacket from luxury brand Chloé. The puffy jacket featured black stripes on the hood and the pockets. Her zipper was left open and also had a belted detail at the detail.

Kat clubbed her outfit black Reebok trainers. Keeping her all-over look simple, she tied her long waves into a side-parted ponytail. Abiding by the COVID-19 norms, she wore a black mask that covered most of her face. Although she opted for a no-makeup look, her bright pink jacket stole the show. Kat kept the perfect balance between comfort and style.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

