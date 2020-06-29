Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 3 Celebrities who are over the LBD and prefer the Little White Dress

Sure, the little black dress is a fashion essential, but the white option is equally popular with these actresses swearing by it!

Black and white are colours that one can't go wrong with no matter what. The Little Black Dress is a cult favourite, a must-have for all fashionistas and fashion experts alike. But the white option also has its fair share of popularity, with the celebrities of Bollywood! The white dress is perfect to take from desk to dinner, for summer and winter (with a chic coat), for day parties, bridal showers and what not! Unlike their black counterparts, little white dresses make for a playful, innocent and even flirty option! Check out the three leading ladies of Bollywood who love this option.



Kat has a fascination for pastel and light colours. White dresses though, seem like her personal favourite. She has a bunch of them. One that we love though, is this simple white summer dress with a lace hemline. She styled it with matching white sneakers and a casual blue jacket to make for a date-night appropriate look. With her hair styled into simple waves and minimal makeup, Katrina Kaif looked nothing short of a Barbie!



Another fan of the basic shade, Deepika Padukone has a long-standing relationship with little white dresses. For multiple off-duty looks on International waters, a Little White dress was DP's go-to look. One that we loved and still can't get over, is this white lace off-shoulder number that she styled with simple tan sandals and her hair pulled back into a simple low bun.



Yet another fan of all-things basic, Shraddha Kapoor's choice of outfits is always different and has a little edge to it. She didn't disappoint with the white dress either, for she opted for a full-sleeve high-neck number which bore puffy sleeves and a button-down format. She styled it with criss-cross wedges to make for a contrasting look.

Who according to you styled the white dress better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×