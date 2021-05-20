Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Divas who indulged in the romantic dressing style

A little romance never hurt anybody. So add a touch of love and romance to your clothing choices just like these leading ladies.

Times are difficult since most of us are confined at home. The lucky ones have their loved ones around while some are all by themselves. In times like these, the only thing that is going to help us get by is loving ourselves. Amidst the chaos and mayhem, do not forget to make an extra effort for yourself. Apart from indulging in your favourite hobbies, dressing up in good clothes can also uplift your mood. This is when romantic dressing comes into the picture. Romantic dressing is all about highlighting your feminine side and opting for more dresses and skirts. Any clothing items with ruffles, tulles and lace falls under the romantic dressing category. Even vintage types of outfits are a part of this style. Here, we have our favourite divas looking glorious in romantic dressing style outfits.

Katrina usually likes to stay in touch with her feminine side when it comes to her outfits. Her choice in outfits are always classy, minimalistic and fuss-free. The actress stepped out in a pristine white outfit by Rasario that was decked with lace featuring a full sleeve blouse and white formal pants. The top bore a scalloped hem and puffy lace sleeves along with an attached bralette. She kept it simple and ditched the accessories.

Ananya Panday

Red is the colour of love and hence, makes a great choice for a romantic dressing style. Ananya looked like a vision in this red dress designed by Kresha Bajaj. The mini dress featured lace detailing on the sides and a slit on one side. It was adorned in intricate hand cutwork and bore a plunging neckline. Ananya let the dress do all the talking by choosing to not opt for any kind of accessories.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a vintage style outfit that raised the temperature around us. She looked ravishing as she was spotted in a sultry white gathered top with smock detail that she paired with a pair of carpet print pants. The top featured puffy sleeves with ruffled edges and the centre was gathered with a string. Whereas the satin pants sported a Turkish carpet print that contrasted well with the top.

Nora Fatehi

The resplendent Nora Fatehi left us all in complete awe as she looked magnifying in all-white outfit. The outfit featured a white crop top that bore a plunging neckline and was teamed with a bodycon white skirt that had a back slit and a metal buckle at the waistline. The Moroccan beauty styled the ensemble with a white blazer which she draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of white bellies.

Deepika’s bold outfit choices are always praised and well-received. The Intern actress also took up the romantic dressing style as she was seen in an outfit by Giambattista Valli that featured a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers and layers of marshmallow pink tulle. The outfit was as dramatic as it could get and was definitely statement-making. Deepika paired the voluminous gown with delicate leaf-shaped rose gold earrings and a matching ring.

Which actress looked the best in the romantic dressing style? Let us know in the comments below.

