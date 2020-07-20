Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 7 Tips on layering to learn from celebrities just in time for Autumn

While stepping out right now seems close to impossible, no harm getting a step ahead and learning the art of layering up for the later months!

Monsoon is on in full swing and while we can't think of stepping out in layers to keep warm and protect us from the lashing rain simultaneously, we can get a head start on it by learning what to wear for the latter part of the year.

Autumn brings with it strong gusts of chilly wind and light layers should suffice during this time. Having lightweight layers on always ensures we are prepared for whatever the weather throws at us.

To leave you inspired and, take a look at how seven of Bollywood's most stylish celebrities have displayed their on-point layering skills.



Heading out to run errands on a cool, breezy evening? Take a cue from Katrina on how to layer up. She opted for a casual flannel shirt over her denim overalls that she wore over a simple white tee, to make for a fuss-free look.



For those chilly date nights when you want to make a style statement with your beau, nobody better to look to than Deepika. She styled a thick oversized sweater over a simple shirt and completed it with a scarf around her neck, making for a cosy and stylish look.

Heading to a colder location and want to make a statement? PeeCee has you covered! Take a cue and pick out a monochrome look like the desi girl and top it off with a faux fur coat. Hang it over your shoulders for a carelessly stylish look and make heads turn!



Make your monotone outfit pop with a bright oversized trench coat like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did with this Aztec number. To further elevate your look like she did, match your lips with your bright coat!



Nothing spells casual the way a bomber jacket does and Alia Bhatt knows this. For a chill hangout with friends, throw on a bomber jacket over your dress or casual tee with jeans for a simple yet stylish look.



While most layers serve a purpose, some just look stylish. Case in point, Anushka Sharma's long jacket with cut sleeves that acted as a cover-up to her basic white tank top.



Want to go the chic way? Take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut! The actress knows how to turn a basic outfit into a stylish one with the help of a blazer that she even wore over a saree to keep warm and look stylish at the same time.

Which look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

