Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 8 Brides who opted for the classic red colour for their special day

Red symbolises love, commitment, strength and bravery. These associations with the colour red come from Hindu religious beliefs. It is a tradition for brides to wear a red saree, ghagra or lehenga-cholis to symbolise prosperity in their new life. The colour also reflects the image of Durga who is the inner strength of every Indian woman.

Here, we have our favourite divas who chose the classic, traditional route and wore a red bridal lehenga or saree for their special day.

Katrina Kaif

Let’s start with the newest bride in the lot! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot yesterday at Six Senses Fort. Katrina wore a classic Sabysachi red bridal handwoven silk lehenga. It was decked in fine tilla work and featured embroidered zardozi borders in velvet. As per Sabyasachi, the lehenga paid homage to her groom, Vicky Kaushal’s punjabi roots. Her head was covered with a custom-trimmed veil embellished in handmade kiran and hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The Tiger 3 actress teamed the attire with bridal jewellery from the same designer. Her jewellery featured a heavy gold choker with uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls, matching jhumka earrings, a dual matha patti, a traditional nath and custom made Kaliras with messenger doves chosen by the actress herself.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika totally killed the North Indian wedding look in a red Sabyasachi outfit. The actress was dressed head-to-toe in Sabyasachi donning a heavily embroidered lehenga with a matching dupatta. Her dupatta featured the Hindu Mantra ‘Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava’ embroidered over it. As for her jewellery the actress went all out, she opted for heavy kundan jewellery with a maang tikka and nath. She was also seen wearing a red chooda and kalire latkans. She even wore red thread work juttis by Sabyasachi in collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

Patralekha Paul

Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil. Her embroidered dupatta had a beautiful message written in Bengali along the border which reads, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you).” She accessorised her look with a stone-studded matha matti and a heavy choker and earring set. She also wore some gold kadhas and kundan bangles along with it.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's classic red bridal outfit belonged to her mother! The 33-year-old traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it. The simple saree perfectly complimented her blouse which bore floral motifs in the same gold embroidery, all over it. To complete her bridal look, she added a matching red dupatta that was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother. Yami's heirloom jewels included a regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalirae decorated with cowries and coconut. The actress also included the traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath, which was also gifted to her by her grandmother.

Dia Mirza

Dressed in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride! She looked like a dream as she stepped out wearing six-yards of elegance. Her saree was adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head which had golden embroidery on the border as well. The actor accessorised her attire with a statement-making gold traditional choker necklace that had green drop details. She teamed it with a matching green and gold bangles, maang tikka and a pair of drop chandelier earrings and completed the look with a red small bindi.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was keen to wear the bridal red and gold and that’s the palette that her designer, Anuradha Vakil and her, worked with. The lehenga was crafted using a special gold and silk yarn. The embroidery was created using the kalabattu technique with real gold and silver threads, and the entire piece was centred around a stylised lotus motif. The lehenga was complemented with a beautiful veil. A Rajputana aad necklace layered with a guttapusalu necklace, matching earrings and a multi-stranded matha patti rounded off her look.

Bipasha Basu

For her wedding day, Bipasha picked a traditional red and gold bridal ensemble by Sabyasachi. Her heavy lehenga, as well as the blouse, was beautifully embellished with gold zari work. The beautiful Bengali bride accessorised herself with heavy kundan jewellery from Jaipur Jewels. Bipasha Basu dressed as a typical Bengali bride with the white mukut, red and white bindis above her eyebrows, the big red bindi and the huge nath that stole our heart.

Disha Parmar

For her big day, TV actress, Disha Parmar wore a ravishing red lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and was looking like the perfect Indian bride. The lehenga featured a circular head dupatta in a bright pink shade decked in beautiful abla embroidery over it. It also featured the ‘gath joda with gold detailing'. Disha had her hair tied back in a tight bun and it was covered with her mesh dupatta. She wore a huge gold choker style necklace that had intricate designs and green beads all over it, she also wore a maangtikka, earrings that needed to be secured into her hair, a large nath in her nose and huge stacks of bangles, a mix of red and gold to complete her bridal look.

Which diva looked the best in red bridal wear according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

