Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celebrities who are bringing sweatsuits back in TREND 

Moving away from formal pantsuits and sporty tracksuits, celebrities have a new favourite wardrobe staple - comfortable sweatsuits! Take a look at how they have sported them so far.

When one person wears something, everybody quickly follows suit. A trend that has made a huge comeback now that cooler days are here, is wearing sweatsuits. Moving away from the classic pantsuits, and sporty tracksuits, sweatsuits are the latest fad that every celebrity is obsessing over. From airports to shoots to lounging at home, take a look at how they've styled it so far.



The diva was spotted at the airport, keeping comfortable in a head-to-toe pink look. Katrina picked out a bright pink sweatshirt that she paired with a pair of matching pink jogger pants. She completed this with a pair of classic white sneakers, a mask and a face shield.



While heading out to shoot with her co-stars at Gateway of India, Deepika Padukone picked out a simple black sweatsuit to keep warm. Simple white Nike sneakers, a black face mask and her hair pulled up into a simple classic top knot completed her look.



Following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt also picked out a bold pink sweatshirt that she styled with a pink pair of jogger pants. Going all out with her love for pink, the diva opted for pink shoes as well. A black mask and pink-tinted sunnies completed her look.



At the airport, the actress picked two different sweatsuits to keep cosy. A powder blue sweatsuit that she topped off with a grey trench coat and white sneakers and dark sunglasses completed her look.

For her next look, Kangana picked out an off-white sweatsuit that she styled with a fresh white trench coat and white sneakers. Her go-to Dior book tote bag completed the diva's airport look.

During the fashion week, Sonam Kapoor picked out a bright candy pink Ralph and Russo sweatsuit while lounging at home. A cropped sweatshirt paired with bright pink jogger pants styled with pastel stilettos and hoop earrings with freshly styled hair completed the actress' look.

