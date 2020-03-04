Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: ALL the looks from yesterday that need your immediate attention

From gorgeous Sabyasachi lehengas to head-to-toe green looks, here are all the looks from yesterday you cannot miss at all! Check them out.

In Bollywood today, the one thing that seems to have been taken a front seat is fashion. From red carpet events to parties to even dressing up at the airport and while running errands, it is all about looking good for the top Bollywood celebrities. Yesterday, everybody from , , to and more made an appearance in the city, putting their most fashionable foot forward. Check them out!

Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in a head-to-toe green ensemble. A green tank top beneath emerald green pants, topped off with a green bomber jacket, made for an interesting look at the airport. Furthermore, Deepika made a bizarre statement by picking out green socks to wear with her stilettos. To top it off, she accessorised with black sunglasses. A full face of makeup with smokey eyes and neutral lips completed the actress' airport look.

Katrina Kaif

For a promotional event, Katrina picked out a lovely floral number by Sabyasachi. The high-waisted skirt bore a cream surface that was laden with pastel pink orange and yellow flowers. It also bore a dramatic flare and was paired with a sleeveless choli which featured the same floral work. Heavy statement gold earrings completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood picked out a pastel blue lehenga and looked absolutely ravishing in it. She draped a cream dupatta with a scalloped hem over this. Kohl-eyes and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun completed Kareena's look.

Alia Bhatt

The petite Brahmastra actress picked out an outfit that made her look like a schoolgirl! She picked out a simple cropped tee and paired it with a casual denim skirt. Tan sandals and her hair left lose, completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Snapped at the airport, Janhvi picked out an ethnic outfit. In an olive green kurta she paired with a blue dupatta, the Dhadak actress looked pretty and fresh as she jet-setted away!

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani picked out a lavender noodle-strap blouse that she paired with white pants. She looked pretty as she accessorised with her favourite Chanel bag and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner. A clean face of makeup, glossy lips and white stilettos completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Baaghi 3 actress who celebrated her birthday yesterday looked elegant in a floral dress with loads of beads and embellishments. She paired the maxi number with silver stilettos. Her hair was styled in a smooth, simple manner and her makeup too was kept to a bare minimum.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress of the day gone by? Comment below and let us know.

