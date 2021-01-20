Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved ways to adorn Chikankari work for wedding season

Getting wedding ready? Confused with what to wear? Let’s tell you why the Lucknowi handicraft, Chickenkari is the exemplary option to outshine others.

Instagram becoming our new style bible and source of everything new and old, the one thing that is exciting regardless of the pandemic is the marriage of people known and unknown. Click the refresh button once and another ten is getting married. The first panic attack that all of us face is in deciding what to wear! To pull off something that’s elegant, grand and showcase the best of you is tricky and that’s where Chikankari comes to aid. This exquisite and artful handwork hailing from Lucknow has got all the spark needed to make that grandeur statement with its detailed adornments!

Take inspiration from the B-town divas to get ready for this wedding season in Chikankari embroidery in every ethnic silhouette.

chose an elegant white Chikankari Anarkali set and embellished juttis by Payal Singhal x Fizzy Goblet to look picture perfect. A perfect pick for a wedding reception or engagement party; this ensemble makes for a serene fashion statement. With glossy nude lips and bronzed cheeks, the actress completed the look in style. She accessorised with a pearl necklace, jhumkas and a stunning gold ring that’s on point.

The Veere Di Wedding actress graced her presence in Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in an icy-hued Chikankari lehenga. The dazzling powder blue featured mirror work all over adding up the much-needed bling to the wedding attire. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fab in this Manish Malhotra creation. She styled it up with a Kundan choker by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels which we approved of, though it's the makeup that didn’t do justice to the entire look.

Flaunting the ethnic ensemble in a sophisticated grace and elegance; shows us how to look regal in Rahul Mishra Lucknowi Chikankari saree. With her hair tied in a slicked-back manner and simple dewy makeup, the actress kept the look minimal. She pulled off the look with gold statement earrings that crafts up the perfection. This is the look that can play safe and win hearts cause who doesn’t like the touch of minimalist sophistication!

The evergreen actress donned the Tarun Tahiliani Chikankari saree with a matching floral blouse that adorned beaded tassels along the sleeves. The peach colour suited her well and she complimented her look with an antique choker with stones and pearls and matching jhumkas giving all the royal heritage vibes. The traditional gajra bun got her extra brownie points of fashion and we totally love it on Kajol.

’s all-white Mehandi celebration tossed every sartorial rule out the window. She wore the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, white and gold Chikankari lehenga that every bride should take a note of. The multi-panel lehenga was a vision to behold with its alternating panels in shades of off-white and pale pink featuring a unique set of motifs intrinsically crafted in Chikankari embroidery. She aced the look with a dewy base, winged eyeliner and pink lips and customised jewellery collection looking like a princess.

looked like an angel in disguise in her all-white Chikankari suit embellished with intricate floral embroidery. She accessorised the Manish Malhotra ensemble with oxidised jhumkas and finished off the look with pink lip shade, subtle kohl and a red bindi that stole our hearts. The Kalank actress’ gorgeous avatar is perfect to grab all eyes and with such grace and elegance, Alia’s outfit is an all-yes in welcoming the wedding season.

Tell us who rocked the Chikankari outfit the best in the comments below.

