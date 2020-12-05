Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs swore by their love for classic white anarkalis

The classic white anarkali is always a winner and here’s all the inspiration you need to rock it this Shaadi Season.

Classic are known to be classic for a particular reason. No matter what the year you rock it in, it’s bound to make a statement no matter what. White anarkalis is one such example of a classic which was not only famous in the ’90s but even today, you’ll see celebrities look their effortless best in these traditional numbers. Now that the shaadi season is here, its time to load up on all the inspiration you can get and we’ve got you covered!

First up we have and her love for anarkalis and desi suits is no secret. The actress surely knows her way around her traditional anarkalis and for someone who loves her suits, you could hardly miss a classic. She shows us not one but two different ways to style a white anarkali. First up, she kept things elegant in the white wonder as she let her hair down and her kohl-clad eyes did all the talking.

Next, she went all out desi in another white creation but this time around it bore gold embroideries. The traditional number was styled with a sleek bun and gold jewellery that works perfectly for a pre-wedding event!

Next up, we have who pretty much set the tone right on how to rock the classic anarkali in one of the best ways! She let her outfit do all the talking as she styled the look with a statement necklace. Kat being herself, let her hair down in her signature side waves while neutral makeup completed her look!

loves to keep things effortless and elegant and we expect nothing more of her! She chose a white anarkali and styled it with contrasting jhumkas. Adding to it, the actress let her jewellery do the talking as she pulled her hair back in a sleek bun. Kohl-clad eyes and neutral makeup made for quite a remarkable look!

chose an off-white anarkali and looked respledant. She looked stunning with her glowing makeip on while her emerald jewellery served as a statement element. With neutral makeup and juttis, the Mastani of Bollywood surely stole the show!

Lastly, we have who has time and again proved her love for anarkalis and this phulkari number serves enough proof! With an outfit like that, you hardly need any more elements to elevate the look. She stuck to her neutral glam and let her hair down in soft curls which were enough to grab eyeballs!

Who do you think looks the best in the white anarkali? Let us know in the comments section below.

