Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

We had a good lookin' week. From airport style to movie promotional looks, we've understood the bottom line of the fashion scene, glamour isn't going anywhere. Colourful casuals to monotone sarees and dresses have found their way into the closets of your Bollywood ladies and we're ready for a spotlight-filled monsoon where ever we go. Do your plans read the same? It hasn't been too late a moment since we got these striking references, now is the time to freshen up your game.

Alia Bhatt

A comfortable look is what an ideal maternity style is made of. Just as the RRR actress showed us how it's done with her monochrome airport look as she returned from London. The mother-to-be rocked an oversized white shirt, tight-fitted spaghetti top, and black baggy pants. She also looked cool with a crossbody Adidas x Gucci bag and white sneakers.

Kiara Advani

Queen in black! Let's give her a ten-star already! The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was styled by Ami Patel in Galvan London's black bodycon strappy dress which had a curvy cut-out detail placed on her midriff. This look was sealed off with shimmery stilettos and rings.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Keepin' up with casuals! This comfort-first travel looks featured the Sooryavanshi actress in a printed Isabel Marant sweatshirt styled with blue jeans, tinted sunnies, and white sneakers. The Raazi actor chose a black tee, utility jacket, grey pants, black sunglasses, and green sneakers. Off they left to the Maldives in style!

Malaika Arora

Divine, this is beautiful Mala! The mother-of-one donned a Dilnaz Karbhary ivory saree as styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Embellished with pearls, sequins, and feathers, it looked gorgeous together with a strappy bustier-style blouse, a clutch, and jewellery.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The coolest! The Gehraiyaan actress and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor were pictured at the Mumbai airport in comfy fits. Deepika wore a coordinated white sweatshirt and joggers which she styled with a Louis Vuitton bag and sneakers while Ranveer swore by a Gucci beige sweatshirt and paired it up with red track pants. A bucket hat, Adidas x Gucci crossbody, and sneakers rounded off his look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The mother-to-be is in sunshine mode! For a dinner look, the Neerja actress picked out Roksanda tea-length yellow dress which featured a breezy silhouette, a V-neck, and voluminous ruffled sleeves. She looked beautiful as she chose to accessorise it up with simple jewellery, mini snakeskin printed handbag, and white ankle-strap flats.

Disha Patani

Blue baby! Clad in a one-shoulder strappy bodysuit which also had a cut-out detail, the Ek Villian Returns starlet showed us how to keep it casually chic with ripped jeans and metallic multi-coloured sneakers.

Tara Sutaria

Boho-chic magic! Meagan Concessio opted for an embroidered bralette from Verb by Pallavi Singhee and styled it up with a printed chiffon jacket, distressed denim shorts, and combat boots. Want to replicate the same? Add chunky jewellery including a nose pin for a modish look.

Ananya Panday

It's a green, very green day! The Liger actress styled her off-duty look in a cropped tank top and cargo pants. That's exactly how to seal a cool deal of a look. Add your favourite sneakers too.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

