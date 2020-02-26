Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: ALL the celebrity approved ways you can have fun with your pants

Tired of dresses and skirts? Let pants be the most fun thing you put on and let your favourite celebs show you how to sport it!

The rules of fashion have changed. Long gone are the days when dresses, skirts and shorts were considered as party clothing. Today, pantsuits are no more just for the boardroom but are instead sported everywhere from the airport to nightclubs. Denims are no longer considered casual for they can be sported to meetings too! The lines are fine and constantly blurring. An unusual trend we spotted recently is that of pants being the statement piece. But unsure about how to style them? Take inspiration from none other than our favourite Bollywood celebrities for the same!



For a dramatic look for your next night out with the girls, Katrina Kaif's high-shine pantsuit with matching bedazzled pants stole the show! The actress didn't hesitate from wearing a look that matched from head-to-toe and featured the most magnetic pants!



Deepika Padukone is one actress who knows how to make a statement with her every look. Case in point, her white tank top that she knotted up at her waist and paired it with a pair of denim jeans with loads of embellishments and bedazzling on them to make just the right statement.

Alaya F

Newbie Alaya F also knows how to sport a trend when she sees it. She proved that she knew a thing or two about fashion by sporting the metallic flared pants which featured a high slit that she sported over a ruffle top.



Take lessons from Shraddha Kapoor's handbook on how to pick out the most fun pants. Shraddha opted for a faux leather pair in an extremely baggy, loose form and styled it with a crop top for the perfect mix of sporty and casual.

Ananya Panday

Pantsuits are now a way of life. Taking the trend a notch higher, Ananya picked out a studded pantsuit and matching pants that made for the perfect mix of a party and business look, making it the perfect outfit to take from desk to dinner!

Selena Gomez

One of the most fashionable Hollywood celebrities out there, Selena's style is considered one of the best in the industry. We absolutely love how she picked out the most bright metallic pants in a bright gold shade and paired it with a simple black top. A comfortable trench to cover up and keep warm.



It is not just her toned body that has our hearts, but her fabulous sense of style as well! Malaika picked out a trendy pair of jogger pants that she paired with a simple grey crop top to contrast the bright metallic of her pants.

