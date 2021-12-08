Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 6 stars who proved ruffle sarees are all about a glam riot

It's a buzzy season, to say the least. From sending out invites to picking out ensembles, if anything you should be taking every game you indulge into the next level. If you're strapped for time and can't scroll for inspiration all day long, we're here to take you through a saree trend that's getting every approval possible from celebrities.

Whilst sarees have remained head-turning for the longest time, the traditional favourite piece looks extra beautiful with a contemporary twist. Let's get you all prepped to kick the glam up a notch with something as voguish as ruffles. Nothing as enviable as Alia Bhatt in desi attire. For the millennial who can't get enough of sarees, here you go the Sabyasachi printed saree is sheer gold. The blend of yellow and green put together with ruffles and an elongated pallu was the definition of gorgeousness. With a buckle belt, a backless one-shoulder blouse, and statement earrings the 28-year-old's desi look was sealed off.

The royal diva also known as the soon-to-be bride, Katrina Kaif has her fans gripped to the phones a little more than usual since the day of her wedding news broke out. The night before she could jet off to Jaipur, she was spotted in Arpita Mehta’s creation for the pre-Shaadi celebration. She looked simply ethereal as always. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the 38-year-old wore the white ruffle saree with a strappy blouse that bore cowrie shells. To round off her OOTN, chaandbali earrings, double bracelets, and a ring accessorised it up!

When life makes it hard to take a hiatus from flower power, here’s how to say hello to the pretty print. Think of all the soothing hues and you’ll find it in this Arpita Mehta saree. Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore the saree with ruffles and paired it up with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that also bore a criss-cross detail at the neckline. It looked glorious with white drop earrings adorned with pearls.

Think you’ve played safe for far too long? Be an absolute quirk-ster with a saree that will promise a class apart look. The super bright yellow Sabyasachi saree looked truly like a wonder on Deepika Padukone. She bailed out on a normal blouse and gave the blouse with billowy sleeves a go, and the unmissable pussy-bow detail was the eye-catcher indeed. The monochrome saree looked stunning with the tinge of gold that appeared through the shoulder dusters.

If there’s an actress who’s forever in a modish mode, you know Kriti Sanon is the name. The medley of hues from maroon to red and pink, the Arpita Mehta sheer ruffle saree was put together with a sleeveless embroidered blouse designed with mirror-work. Keep it bold, and endlessly striking with statement earrings.

Think fuchsia, think fire. Wait for the emoticons to inundate your screen as you put out a dolled-up picture of you in this Ridhi Mehra ruffle saree. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the chiffon organza number looked A1 on Ananya Panday and her raw silk blouse was graced with pearls, sequins, and colourful beads. Standout accessories like drop earrings, ring, and bracelets accompanied her look so beautiful.

